Series Preview vs. Ontario: April 30

The Henderson Silver Knights (34-28-4-1) will play their final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 30 against the Ontario Reign (41-17-5-4) at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center.

NOTES

Henderson clinched the sixth-place spot in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 8-1-1-0.

The Silver Knights are on a five-game winning streak and have points in their last eight games (7-0-1). This is their longest point streak in franchise history.

Alan Quine found his way to the fifth-place spot on HSK's point leaderboard for the first time this season after earning four points (1G, 3A) last weekend in the series against San Jose. In his last five games, Quine has earned five assists and one goal.

Pavel Dorofeyev, the current point leader for the Silver Knights with 50 (27G, 23A), has tallied two goals and three assists in his last five games.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ontario Reign clinched the second-place spot in the Pacific Division, with a 5-3-1-1 record in their last ten matchups.

T.J. Tynan leads the Reign and the league with 98 points (14G, 84A) in 61 appearances. In his last five games, Tynan has one goal and seven assists. He has the highest number of assists in the AHL, 46 of those coming from the powerplay. Tynan has scored three goals and eight assists in the seven games against Henderson this season.

Martin Frk follows behind Tynan with 73 points (40G, 33A). Frk has appeared in five games against the Silver Knights this season, tallying four goals and four assists.

LAST TIME AROUND

Over the course of the season, the two teams have met seven times, Ontario winning six of the games. Henderson and Ontario last faced off on March 4 and March 5, with Ontario winning both contests. The first matchup was a 3-2 OT win for the Reign. The two Silver Knights goals came from Ben Jones and Gage Quinney. The following day, Ontario took the win with a 6-3 final score. Jack Dugan, Pavel Dorofeyev and Derrick Pouliot scored for the Silver Knights.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Last weekend, Henderson swept their two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda at The Dollar Loan Center. The first contest, April 22, was a 6-4 victory for Henderson, with Gage Quinney tallying two goals, while the others were scored by Alan Quine, Ben Jones, Jonas Rondbjerg and Jake Leschyshyn. The following day was won 5-2, with Connor Corcoran, Jermaine Loewen, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jack Dugan and Connor Ford all scoring goals. Goaltender Isaiah Saville successfully blocked 19 out of 21 shots on goal.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 50 points (27G, 23A)

Ben Jones: 41 points (25G, 16A)

Daniil Miromanov: 40 points (11G, 29A)

Paul Cotter: 34 points (19G, 15A)

Alan Quine: 28 points (6G, 22A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

