IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Team Awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced the recipients of the organization's annual Team Awards for the 2020-21 season.

This season's recognitions include:

Most Valuable Players: Dylan McLaughlin and Arvid Soderblom

Rookie of the Year and Leading Scorer: Lukas Reichel

Defenseman of the Year: Ian Mitchell

Unsung Hero: Josiah Slavin

Heavy Hitter Award: Garrett Mitchell

Most Improved Player: Michal Teply

Man of the Year: Russ Holden

In his third full season with the IceHogs, McLaughlin continues to progress and develop as one of the elite scoring threats for the IceHogs every season. This season, the Lancaster, New York, native set AHL career highs in goals (13), assists (29) and points (42) and ranks second in team scoring. Throughout the season, McLaughlin saw success with an impressive three five-game point streaks and a six-game point streak from Feb. 20-Apr. 2 with five goals and five assists for 10 points.

In his first North American season, Soderblom quickly established himself in the IceHogs crease setting multiple team rookie goalie records including wins (21), saves (1,187), save percentage (.919) and tied the team rookie record with the most shutouts in their first year (2). In just his third appearance with the IceHogs, the Goteborg, Sweden, native set a new rookie team record for most saves in a victory, making 45 stops in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Stars on Oct. 30 and set a new mark for most rookie saves in a shutout (36), with a 1-0 shootout win over Chicago on Jan. 29.

The highly anticipated arrival of the Chicago Blackhawks' top prospect to the Stateline did not disappoint as Reichel stormed up the AHL rookie scoring chart and leads the IceHogs in goals (21), assists (35) and points (56) in 55 games and ranks sixth among AHL rookies. The Nuremberg, Germany, native recorded his first AHL goal and point in just his second game of the season (Oct. 16 at Chicago) and dazzled fans six games later with the IceHogs' first hat trick of the season on Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba. The start of the New Year brought more accomplishments to the Blackhawks prospect as Reichel racked up a team season-high four points (2G, 2A) and sparked a season-high seven game point streak (3G, 8). On Apr. 24, Reichel became the greatest IceHogs rookie scorer of all time, recording his 52nd and 53rd point (both assists), passing Vince Hinostroza's 51 set back in 2015-16.

After a small five-game snipped of action in the shortened 2020-21 season, Mitchell lunged into the 2021-22 season and quickly established himself as one of the top blueline guardians, leading the IceHogs in defensive scoring and ranking 17th among AHL defensemen with 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points. His 11 tallies set a new all-time IceHogs rookie defenseman record and he is currently tied for second all-time in rookie defenseman assists.

After joining the IceHogs late last season, Slavin entered his first full rookie season with high expectations for himself and proved to be one of the top two-way skaters for the IceHogs. Offensively, the Erie, Colorado, native racked up 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points including three two-goal performances. Defensively, he leads the IceHogs with an impressive plus-minus rating of +18 and is tied for first among AHL rookies with three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points.

IceHogs team captain Garrett Mitchell embodies the phrase, "leading by example." In his third season with the IceHogs, Mitchell generated six goals and nine assists for 15 points and is in the top three on the club with 63 hits and second with 91 penalty minutes. His crafty veteran skills have also drawn the attention of the opposition, drawing a team-high 28 penalties for power plays and ranks second on the club with a 44% faceoff winning percentage.

Warming up to the North American pro game last season, Teply offensively erupted during the 2021-22 campaign has become one of the premiere prospects in the Chicago Blackhawks system. Through 59 games this season, Teply acquired 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points including seven multi-point performances and is tied for fourth on the team with 97 shots on goal. His crafty stickhandling and playmaking made the Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, native the go-to selection for shootouts where he is tied for first in the AHL with four shootout goals.

In his 13th season with the IceHogs, Head Equipment Manager Russ played an integral role with hockey operations for several seasons and has helped the team overcome the challenges that have been presented to the industry over the past two seasons, earning him the team's selection as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. With the constant battle with COVID-19 over the past two seasons, Holden has gone above and beyond keeping the team safe through his role with the team. Through elevated protocols established by the National Hockey League and American Hockey League, Russ has been diligent in upholding those strict guidelines and has been meticulous with the sanitization of the player's equipment and locker room areas whether the team plays at home or on the road to ensure the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff.

