Anaheim Ducks Reassign Four to Gulls

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defensemen Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, and right wings Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Benoit, 23 (9/19/98), appeared in 53 games with the Ducks in 2021-22, scoring 1-4=5 points and 22 penalty minutes (PIM), including his first career NHL goal Oct. 28 vs. Buffalo. Benoit has earned 1-4=5 points and 24 PIM in 59 career games with Anaheim after making his NHL debut Apr. 28, 2021 at Los Angeles.

The 6-3, 203-pound defenseman began 2021-22 with San Diego, appearing in one contest. Signed as a free agent, Mar. 7, 2019, the Laval, Quebec native earned 7-36=43 points with a +35 rating and 104 PIM in 160 career AHL games with San Diego.

Carrick, 27 (7/4/94), has appeared in seven career NHL games with San Jose and Carolina. The 6-2, 204-pound defenseman has registered 10-20=30 points and 45 PIM in 61 AHL games this season with San Diego. Acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Kopacka on Jan. 27, 2021, the Stouffville, Ontario native has appeared in 495 career AHL games with San Diego, San Jose and Charlotte, tallying 61-185=246 points and 514 PIM.

Originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick won a Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte in 2019 and represented the Checkers at the 2016 and 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Drew, 23 (10/21/98), appeared in two games with Anaheim in 2021-22, including his NHL debut April 26 at San Jose. He has scored 17-21=38 points with a +2 rating and 134 PIM in 64 games with San Diego this season. The 6-2, 205-pound forward returns to San Diego ranked second among Gulls skaters in goals and is fourth in scoring. In 126 career AHL games with San Diego, he has recorded 25-32=57 points with a +12 rating and 196 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drew played three seasons with Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-19. In 167 career QMJHL games with the Islanders, the Kingston, Ontario native posted 24-68' points with a +31 rating and 369 PIM.

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), appeared in a career-high 32 games with the Ducks this season, scoring a single-season career-best 1-5=6 points while adding a +2 rating and 19 PIM. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson has scored 3-6=9 points with a +4 rating and 32 PIM in 53 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa.

The 6-6, 232-pound forward has scored 4-5=9 points in 28 games with San Diego this season. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is a veteran of 490 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 120-139=259 points with a +65 rating and 461 PIM.

