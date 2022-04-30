Monsters Fall in Hard Fought 5-2 Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with 12,123 fans joining the team for Fan Salute Night. With the loss, the Monsters end the season 28-35-8-5 and in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky quickly opened the scoring just 10 seconds into the first period with a goal assisted by Owen Sillinger. Tyler Angle doubled the lead with a marker at 11:52 off a feed from Tyler Sikura sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 2-0. Grand Rapids' Riley Baber scored two goals in the middle frame both on the power-play tally at 4:21 and 17:55 tying the game 2-2 after 40 minutes. The Griffins took control of the third period with goals from Josh Dickinson 2:03, Jonatan Berggren at 18:11 and Barber at 19:28 bringing the final score of 5-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 11 stops in defeat while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom made 26 saves for the win.

The Monsters return for the Opening Night of the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. An opponent, start time and promotion will be announced at a later date.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 0 - - 2

GR 0 2 3 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/4 2/4 13 min / 5 inf

GR 16 2/4 4/4 35 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 11 3 12-12-2

GR Brattstrom W 26 2 11-16-3

Cleveland Record: 28-35-8-5, 7th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 29-32-10-5, 7th Central Division

