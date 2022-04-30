Comets Victorious against Bruins in Final Regular Season Game
April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets battled the Atlantic Division's Providence Bruins in the final game of the 2021-22 regular season on Saturday night. To close out what has already been a historic year for the Comets, they skated away with a 4-2 victory against the Bruins and headed into the playoffs on a high note.
In the first period, the Comets started the scoring when defenseman Jeremy Groleau struck to give his team a 1-0 lead at 5:56 when his point shot sailed past Brandon Bussi, the Bruins netminder. The goal was the second of the season for Groleau and it was assisted by Aarne Talvitie and Patrick Grasso. The Comets added to their lead, and it was Grasso's first AHL goal that gave his team a 2-0 lead after he fired a one-timer off the crossbar and in at 15:03 from Brian Flynn and Tyler Wotherspoon. After the first period, the Comets held a 2-0.
There was no scoring in the second period but it only took 20 seconds into the period for Chase DeLeo to score his 20th goal of the season on a wrist shot over the goalie Bussi. The goal, assisted by Brian Halonen and Tyce Thompson, helped the Comets to a 3-0 lead. The Bruins finally got onto the scoreboard when Curtis Hall scored on Utica goalie Nico Daws cutting the Comets lead to 3-1. It was only 11 seconds later when Steven Jandric's shot alluded Daws and so Utica was only up by one. DeLeo added an empty net goal at 19:04 to help secure a victory for Utica and an end to their regular season.
The next time the team steps onto the ice at home will be during the first round of the playoffs. For playoff tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022
- Condors to Host Abbotsford in First Round Starting Tuesday - Bakersfield Condors
- Opening Schedules Announced for 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Heat Fall in Regular Season Finale, 3-1 - Stockton Heat
- Take a Bow, Phantoms Sandstrom Shutout Win Ends Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Fall in Hard Fought 5-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Defeat Cleveland Behind Barber's Hat Trick - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Drop Last Game of Regular Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Fall to Utica Comets, 3-2 on Saturday Night - Providence Bruins
- Morris Shines in Front of Sellout Crowd - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Win Regular-Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Set to Face Belleville Senators in First-Round Play-In of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Laval Rocket in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rack up Records in Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- Belleville Sens Announce Full Schedule for Best-Of-Three First Round Series - Belleville Senators
- Comets Victorious against Bruins in Final Regular Season Game - Utica Comets
- Silver Knights Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Crush Abbotsford, 6-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Shutout 6-0 by the Moose in Final Game of Regular Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Detroit Reassigns Trio to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Scheel from Texas and Reassigns Karlstrom - Texas Stars
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: April 30 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Head Coach Mike Eaves to Step Away from Bench Following 2021-22 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Riley Nash from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sandström, Högberg, Zamula Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Regular Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Receive Several Players Ahead of Post Season - Utica Comets
- Heat Face Bakersfield in Regular Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Recall Seven from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Visit Senators for Regular Season Finale - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners Close Out 2021-2022 Season With 3-2 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Close Regular Season with Shootout Setback - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.