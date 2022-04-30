Belleville Sens Win Regular-Season Finale

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators concluded their regular-season finale with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Marlies, eliminating their provincial rivals from playoff contention.

Belleville opened the scoring at 5:55 of the first period when Cole Reinhardt notched his 15th of the season on a Logan Shaw rebound. That would be all the tallying in the frame as the Senators took a 1-0 lead after a physical twenty minutes of play.

The Senators extended their advantage to 2-0 through Logan Shaw, who found the back of the net forty seconds into the middle stanza. The Senators' strong showing continued as Clark Bishop made it 3-0 after he split the defence and finished with a nifty backhander. The Marlies got on the board with 2:45 left in the period through a Josh Ho-Sang redirection.

In the third period, Clark Bishop buried his second of the contest and the Senators' first empty netter of the evening with 3:18 remaining. Toronto would get one back as Nick Robertson made it 4-2 late in the frame before Andrew Agozzino ended any hope of a Marlies comeback by hitting an empty net with forty seconds left to play in regulation to secure the win.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 1/3| Penalty Kill: 5/5

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves.

Logan Shaw has back-to-back multi-point games.

Belleville is 6-0-0-0 this season when Victor Lodin records a point.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"We spoke yesterday at practice and again prior to the game about just finishing the season the right way, and whatever happens tonight happens if we have to go to Syracuse; obviously, you'd love to avoid the best of three if possible, but let's let it play out. Let's finish strong today get a chance to knock the Marlies out and also get 40 wins for the franchise."

Playoff Push

Following this afternoon's win, and a Laval win tonight in Syracuse. The Senators will finish fourth place in the North Division and will have home ice advantage versus the Rochester Americans in a best-of-three series in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

On The Schedule

The Belleville Senators will be back in action on Wednesday, May 4 in Rochester. As the fourth seed, Belleville will have home-ice advantage. However, the best-of-three game series will open in Rochester before the series shifts back to CAA Arena in Belleville for Game 2 on Friday, May 6 and Game 3 on Sunday, May 8 (if necessary).

