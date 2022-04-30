Gulls Close Regular Season with Shootout Setback

San Diego concluded its 2021-22 regular-season schedule with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena. Josh Lopina scored his first AHL goal to tie the game at 2-2 with six seconds remaining in regulation, helping the Gulls to a standings point in their final contest of the regular season.

Bryce Kindopp netted his 12th goal of the season to finish his campaign with career highs in goals, assists and scoring with 12-17) points during the 2021-22 regular season.

Danny O'Regan collected his 20th and 21st assists of the season to reach the 20-assist mark for the fourth consecutive season and fifth time of his AHL career. His 0-2=2 points are his eighth multi-point game of the season.

Lucas Elvenes and Greg Pateryn each earned assists.

Lukas Dostal stopped 34-of-36 shots in the setback. Dostal posted an 18-14-3 record with two shutouts in 40 appearances with San Diego this season, finishing with Gulls rookie goaltender season records for games played, lowest goals-against average (2.60), minutes played (2,189) and shutouts, and ranking second in saves (1038), save percentage (.916), shots faced (1133) and wins (18).

The Gulls open their 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with game one of their best-of-three first round series against the Ontario Reign Wednesday, May 4 at Toyota Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the positives the team's third period pushback:

Yeah, very positive- that third period. I think we're a little depleted right now. I think our guys worked hard still at the beginning. Desperation was there. We didn't create much offense, but I think we neutralized a lot of the dangerous offense in front of Dos (Dostal) and you're right- that third period, we approached this game like a playoff game, to be honest. We put targets for the guys to accomplish and we did and that goal, 6-on-5, is big. It's getting that push that we had and it was good, it was fun.

On Josh Lopina's first AHL career goal:

Yeah, it was fun for him. He's missed a couple of good scoring chances so it's good for him to get this goal and there's a lot of young guys in the lineup, right? We're playing with guys that don't have much experience and especially going to the playoffs so I think it was good mileage for us.

On not having shootouts decide games in the playoffs:

Yeah, exactly and the shootout won't happen in the playoffs like I told the guys. I thought we killed a really big 4-on-3. Guys, even if they were tired, they did exactly what we asked and then I think we had a really good look on the 4-on-3 for us, a power-play. So, no, it's good, it's good mileage.

On building momentum heading into the playoffs vs Ontario:

They're a good team and we've been practicing for a while now. For weeks we kinda know that's the opponent we're gonna have or probably. The one series in the NHL or AHL that has been kinda set for a little bit now. So, those last games, we've worked a lot on things that we try to understand that's going to happen in the playoffs and we'd be good at it. There's a couple things that we still need to tweak, but it's going to be a fun challenge for our young team.

