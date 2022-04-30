Heat Fall in Regular Season Finale, 3-1
April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Matthew Phillips scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season but the Stockton Heat (45-16-5-2) fell to the Bakersfield Condors (37-21-5-5) by a 3-1 final Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Despite the loss, the Heat finish tops in the Pacific Division and will receive a bye through the best-of-three first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, then face the lowest-seeded remaining team in a best-of-five.
The Heat fell behind in the first period, Darien Kielb's pass to the center of the ice hitting a leg and finding the back of the net for a 1-0 edge through 20 minutes of play.
Phillips then tied the game 1:27 into the second, assists coming from Colton Poolman and Dustin Wolf, but Bakersfield jumped back on top 11:19 into the period with James Hamblin breaking the tie.
Condors leading scorer Seth Griffith then added the insurance goal 11:04 into the third, sealing the win for the home team.
NOTABLE
Matthew Phillips finishes the regular season with a team-record 31 goals and 68 points.
Dustin Wolf earned his fourth assist of the year, a Heat goalie record.
Stockton finishes the regular season 45-16-5-2, with the team's 97 points on the year a Pacific Division record.
The Heat finish with the league's second-best record.
The Heat finish the year 6-3-1-0 against Bakersfield.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-5
STK PK - 4-for-5
THREE STARS
First - Seth Griffith (1g)
Second - James Hamblin (1g)
Third - Darien Kielb (1g)
GOALIES
W - Stuart Skinner (29 saves on 30 shots faced)
L - Dustin Wolf (33 saves on 36 shots faced)
UP NEXT
Saturday's game was Stockton's regular season finale. The Heat now await the lowest-seeded team to advance through the best-of-three first round of the playoffs, and a schedule will be announced at a later date.
