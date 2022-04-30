Heat Fall in Regular Season Finale, 3-1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Matthew Phillips scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season but the Stockton Heat (45-16-5-2) fell to the Bakersfield Condors (37-21-5-5) by a 3-1 final Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Despite the loss, the Heat finish tops in the Pacific Division and will receive a bye through the best-of-three first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, then face the lowest-seeded remaining team in a best-of-five.

The Heat fell behind in the first period, Darien Kielb's pass to the center of the ice hitting a leg and finding the back of the net for a 1-0 edge through 20 minutes of play.

Phillips then tied the game 1:27 into the second, assists coming from Colton Poolman and Dustin Wolf, but Bakersfield jumped back on top 11:19 into the period with James Hamblin breaking the tie.

Condors leading scorer Seth Griffith then added the insurance goal 11:04 into the third, sealing the win for the home team.

NOTABLE

Matthew Phillips finishes the regular season with a team-record 31 goals and 68 points.

Dustin Wolf earned his fourth assist of the year, a Heat goalie record.

Stockton finishes the regular season 45-16-5-2, with the team's 97 points on the year a Pacific Division record.

The Heat finish with the league's second-best record.

The Heat finish the year 6-3-1-0 against Bakersfield.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 4-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Seth Griffith (1g)

Second - James Hamblin (1g)

Third - Darien Kielb (1g)

GOALIES

W - Stuart Skinner (29 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (33 saves on 36 shots faced)

UP NEXT

Saturday's game was Stockton's regular season finale. The Heat now await the lowest-seeded team to advance through the best-of-three first round of the playoffs, and a schedule will be announced at a later date.

