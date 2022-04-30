Opening Schedules Announced for 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals.

Atlantic Division First Round - Series "A" (best-of-3)

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 - Mon., May 2 - Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Wed., May 4 - Providence at Bridgeport, 7:00

*Game 3 - Fri., May 6 - Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division First Round - Series "B" (best-of-3)

A4-W-B/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Fri., May 6 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 - Sun., May 8 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 5:00

*Game 3 - Mon., May 9 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division First Round - Series "C" (best-of-3)

N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Wed., May 4 - Belleville at Rochester, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., May 6 - Rochester at Belleville, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sun., May 8 -Rochester at Belleville, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division First Round - Series "D" (best-of-3)

C4-Rockford IceHogs vs. C5-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Wed., May 4 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00

^Game 2 - Fri., May 6 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 3 - Sat., May 7 - Texas at Rockford, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round - Series "E" (best-of-3)

P2-Ontario Reign vs. P7-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Wed., May 4 - San Diego at Ontario, 10:00

^Game 2 - Thu., May 5 - San Diego at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 3 - Mon., May 9 - San Diego at Ontario, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round - Series "F" (best-of-3)

P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Henderson Silver Knights

Game 1 - Wed., May 4 - Henderson at Colorado, 9:05

^Game 2 - Fri., May 6 - Henderson at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 - Sat., May 7 - Henderson at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round - Series "G" (best-of-3)

P4-Bakersfield Condors vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 - Tue., May 3 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00

^Game 2 - Wed., May 4 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 3 - Mon., May 9 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "H" (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. WBS/HER/BRI

Game 1 - at WBS/HER/BRI

Game 2 - at WBS/HER/BRI

Game 3 - Sat., May 14 at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 4 - Mon., May 16 at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 - Wed., May 18 at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "I" (best-of-5)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. PRO/WBS/HER

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

North Division Semifinals - Series "J" (best-of-5)

N1-Utica Comets vs. BEL/ROC winner

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

North Division Semifinals - Series "K" (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 - Fri., May 6 - Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 7 - Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 3 - Thu., May 12 - Syracuse at Laval, 7:00

*Game 4 - Sat., May 14 - Syracuse at Laval, 3:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 17 - Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals - Series "L" (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. RFD/TEX winner

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

Central Division Semifinals - Series "M" (best-of-5)

C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Fri., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 7 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 11 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 13 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 15 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "N" (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. BAK/ABB/HSK/SD

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "O" (best-of-5)

ONT/COL/BAK/ABB vs. COL/BAK/ABB/HSK

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - all but the bottom two in each of the AHL's four divisions. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.com.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

