Condors to Host Abbotsford in First Round Starting Tuesday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (4th seed) will host the Abbotsford Canucks (5th seed) in a first round, best-of-3 series with all games held on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Bakersfield's 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals. Enjoy $5 Margaritas at every game of the first round.

PACIFIC DIVISION FIRST ROUND (best-of-3)

GAME 1 - Tuesday, May 3 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. (click here for tickets)

GAME 2 - Wednesday, May 4 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield^, 7 p.m. (click here for tickets)

GAME 3 - Monday, May 9 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield*, 7 p.m.

^- Abbotsford designated the 'home' team for Game 2

*- if necessary

The best deal for the Calder Cup Playoffs is the playoff pass! For as low as $16 a game, lock in your price for the entire postseason run. Pay as we play and save money doing so, avoiding box office fees and price increases as series progress.

