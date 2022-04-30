Morris Shines in Front of Sellout Crowd

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs (37-30-4-1) closed out the 2021-22 regular season in front of 6,418 fans, the largest crowd of the season. The IceHogs fell 3-2 against the Chicago Wolves (50-16-5-5) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Despite the loss, goalie Cale Morris set a franchise record for most saves by a rookie, making the most saves (51) in a regulation game in team history.

The Wolves struck first when forward Stefan Noesen scored his league-leading 47th goal of the season on an assist from forward Andrew Poturalski at 10:51 in the opening frame. With the assist, Poturalski became the 100th American League Player to reach 100 points in a season.

Later in the period Chicago extended their lead to 2-0 when forward Stelio Mattheos was able to jam it under Rockford goaltender Cale Morris at 13:03 in the period.

The IceHogs chipped away in the second period when forward Lukas Reichel found defenseman Isaak Phillips who fired a wrist-shot from the left point to make it a 2-1 game at 15:21. With the helper, Reichel extended his assist-streak to five games and has 7 assists within those five games, while Phillips notched his 10th goal of the season.

But the Wolves came out hot in the third period when it was once again who Noesen who capitalized on the man-advantage to give Chicago a 3-1 lead just 1:41 into the closing frame.

Late in the period at 19:07, forward Michal Teply made it a one-goal game when he knocked it in after battling in front of the crease but that's all the IceHogs could come up with.

Kevin Lankinen set the record for most saves in a game with 55 on Dec. 10, 2019 in a 2-1 overtime win in Milwaukee. Despite tonight's loss, the IceHogs clinched the series against the Wolves going 8-3-0-1.

Rockford now turns its attention to the postseason as the IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center for every game of the best-of-three, which begins Wednesday, May 4. First-round series and tickets are on sale now!

Watch and listen to all of the IceHogs' 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.