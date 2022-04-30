Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Riley Nash from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Riley Nash from the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Nash, 32, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, as well as 24 with the Arizona Coyotes, where he recorded four assists. He was claimed off waivers by the Bolts from the Winnipeg Jets on December 7 and then claimed by Arizona on January 6. Nash was then acquired by Tampa Bay from the Coyotes on March 21 in exchange for future considerations.

The Consort, Alberta native, has also played in 17 games with the Crunch this season, recording 10 goals and 18 points, including three power-play goals.

Nash, 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, has played in 627 career NHL games, recording 63 goals and 176 points with the Lightning, Arizona, Winnipeg, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

