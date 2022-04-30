Sandström, Högberg, Zamula Returned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goalie Felix Sandström and defensemen Linus Högberg and Egor Zamula to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Sandström, 25, has gone 0-4-1, 3.23, .910 with the Flyers this season. He has also played in 43 games for the Phantoms this season going 15-18-5, 2.96, .900. Sandström has played in 56 career games for the Phantoms going 21-21-8, 2.99, .902.

He made his NHL debut on December 30 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks with an impressive performance making 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sandström was a Flyers' third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of Gävle, Sweden.

Högberg, 23, made his NHL debut on April 21, 2022 in a Philadelphia Flyers victory at Montreal in which he recorded an assist. He played in five games with the Flyers in his first-ever NHL stint. This season with the Phantoms, Högberg has played in 58 games notching seven assists. In his AHL career with the Phantoms over two seasons, the Round 5 selection in 2016 from Stockholm, Sweden has played in 84 games scoring two goals with 13 assists for 15 points.

Zamula, 22, played in nine games with the Flyers through April in his longest NHL stint. He has played in 12 career games with the Flyers. This year with the Phantoms, the free-agent acquisition from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL flourished in his first full pro season and second overall professional season scoring 4-25-29 in 57 games.

The Phantoms conclude the regular season tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PPL Center on Star Wars Night.

