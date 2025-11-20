Cristian Roldan and Alex Freeman Join the Show!: Club & Country
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025
- Keys to the Match: Run It Back - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer
- Pedro de la Vega Named to the Shortlist for 2025 FIFA Puskás Award
- Six Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for November FIFA Window
- Sounders FC's 2025 Season Comes to an End Following Penalty Shootout Loss to Minnesota
- Obed Vargas Called into Mexican National Team for November Friendlies