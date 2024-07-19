Cavan Sullivan Makes History & MLS All-Star Game Preview: Twellman's Takes

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman covers the latest headlines around the MLS world! We are a few days away from the MLS All Star Game where MLS and Liga MX will kick off a 4 week stretch where both leagues will compete for the 2nd Leagues Cup with a All Star game showcasing both leagues strong depth of talent in Columbus, Ohio.

What were you doing when you were 14 years old? I think I just bought my first stick of deodorant and called my first girlfriend....not kidding, but I will tell you one thing I was NOT doing and that was making my professional debut. Cavan Sullivan just made history becoming the youngest in professional sports in North America....and he did it with his brother on the field for the Philadelphia Union.

