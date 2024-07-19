Cavan Sullivan Makes History & MLS All-Star Game Preview: Twellman's Takes
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman covers the latest headlines around the MLS world! We are a few days away from the MLS All Star Game where MLS and Liga MX will kick off a 4 week stretch where both leagues will compete for the 2nd Leagues Cup with a All Star game showcasing both leagues strong depth of talent in Columbus, Ohio.
What were you doing when you were 14 years old? I think I just bought my first stick of deodorant and called my first girlfriend....not kidding, but I will tell you one thing I was NOT doing and that was making my professional debut. Cavan Sullivan just made history becoming the youngest in professional sports in North America....and he did it with his brother on the field for the Philadelphia Union.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #cavansullivan #allstar
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024
- Timbers Sign Defender Finn Surman - Portland Timbers
- Tyler Boyd Placed on Season Ending Injury List, Will Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Hosts Toronto FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Grayson Doody and Ousman Jabang Loaned to Las Vegas Lights FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Maintain Full Throttle: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Set for 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup Deciding Match against Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids
- Hackensack Meridian Health and the Red Bulls Present Third Annual Marvel Super Hero Night this Saturday, July 20 at Red Bull Arena - New York Red Bulls
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Host FC Dallas on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Playmaker Diego Luna Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Hire Mikkel Dencher as Technical Director - LA Galaxy
- Rosters Announced for RB Leipzig for August 3 Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Transfers Aiden McFadden to Louisville City FC - Atlanta United FC
- What the Rapids Need to Bring the Rocky Mountain Cup Home on Saturday - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Heads to Philadelphia Union for Final Match Before Leagues Cup - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: the Lion's Den - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Fan-First Credit Guarantee for Club's August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Road Gauntlet Saturday at Colorado - Real Salt Lake
- Luciano Acosta Named 2024 MLS All-Star Team Captain - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Adds Former U.S. Youth International Forward Benji Michel to 2024 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2024 Unified Exchange Roster - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Launches Rowdy Peach IPA with SweetWater Brewing Company - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Forward Sam Adeniran
- Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest Player to Debut for North American Sports Team; Baribo Nets First Career Hat Trick; Wagner Earns Hat Trick of Assists
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against New England Revolution
- Toronto FC 2 Tops Philadelphia Union, 2-1