Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket (7:05 p.m.)

Buffalo Bisons (61-68, 4th (-16.5), North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (63-68, 3rd (-15.5), North)

Monday, August 27th, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field

RHP Murphy Smith (3-4, 3.59) vs. RHP William Cuevas (9-7, 4.33)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons close out their 2018 home schedule, also completing the season series with the Pawtucket Red Sox. Buffalo will begin their final road trip of the year tomorrow, closing against their Thruway Cup rivals. Buffalo first heads to Rochester August 28-30, with a doubleheader on the 28th. Continuing down the 90 the team will play its season-ending series in Syracuse Labor Day weekend August 31 through September 3.

Last Game: BUF 3, PAW 8

The PawSox scored early, and would not surrender their lead en route to a win in the third-game of the series. INF/OF Darnell Sweeney drove in two RBIs and scored two runs in a losing effort. Sweeney clubbed his tenth home run of the season to cut into the Herd's deficit, but it was not enough. C Michael De La Cruz drove in his fourth RBI as well. RHP Brandon Cumpton suffered the defeat in seven innings of work.

Pawtucket Red Sox (9-10)

The Bisons and Paw Sox are meeting for the final time this season. The last series played between the two teams came back on June 25-28 at Coca-Cola Field, when Buffalo took three of the four games. INF Tim Lopes is 12-39 (.308 AVG) in 12 games against the Red Sox this season.

Today's Starter: RHP Murphy Smith

RHP Murphy Smith is making his eighth start for the Bisons, and 27th appearance overall between the bullpen and starting rotation. Smith's last start came on August 17 at Gwinnett, where he logged his third win of the season (5.0IP, 4H, 0R/ER, 1BB, 3SO). The right hander has not lost a decision since a June 23 appearance against Lehigh Valley.

Alberto Mineo

C Alberto Mineo has reached base in each of the three games that he has played for Buffalo since being promoted from Dunedin (Adv-A) on August 23. Mineo is hitting .400 (4-10) in his first three Triple-A games, driving in an RBI in his first at-bat on Thursday. He went 2-4 on Sunday and is 3-7 against Pawtucket.

Jose Fernandez

LHP Jose Fernandez extended his scoreless streak to 12 relief appearances totaling 16 innings with two scoreless innings on Sunday. Fernandez also added four more strikeouts of the six outs recorded. The last runs allowed by Fernandez came on July 19, surrendering two runs in one inning of work against the Durham Bulls.

Darnell Sweeney

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney smashed his tenth home run of the season in a losing effort on Sunday. The utility man drove home two RBIs as well, to bring his 2018 Bisons' total to 37. Sweeney has hit safely in each of the first three games of the series against the PawSox. He has two home runs and four RBIs in the series.

Bisons' Bits

The Herd is two games above .500 in Buffalo, going 33-31. The team can finish no worse than one game above .500, having played three home games away from Buffalo due to postponements. The Bisons were 36-35 at home in 2017, and have finished with a winning record at home twice since 2013.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (60-70) dropped the last game of their homestand and final game of their three-game series with the Phillies, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays will now set out on the road for a six-game, seven-day series starting in Baltimore tonight. RHP Sam Gaviglio takes the bump for Toronto in the first of three games against the Orioles. After an off day on Thursday, Toronto will play a three-game interleague series in Miami.

