Buffalo Bisons Announce 2019 Playing Schedule

August 27, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Just as one season in downtown Buffalo comes to a close, the Buffalo Bisons and their great fans can look forward to the return of baseball with the unveiling of the team's 2019 playing schedule. (schedule PDF attached to email)

In just 220 days, Bisons baseball will return with Opening Day, Thursday, April 4, 2019 as the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The 2019 campaign will be the Bisons' 135th professional season in Buffalo. Season tickets, ticket packages and party areas for the 2019 season will go on sale on Monday, October 1.

While all game times and a full promotional schedule will be announce during the offseason, the Bisons also announced dates for some of their most popular events. Along with the 25th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which will naturally fall again on July 3, the 12th Annual Star Wars Night will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 and the fan-favorite Superhero Night will be on Saturday, August 17. Next season's School Kids Day with morning start time will be Thursday, May 30 against the Syracuse Chiefs.

The 2019 season in Buffalo will end with the next edition of Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday, August 29 against the Rochester Red Wings.

The Bisons 2019 season also gives Blue Jays fans plenty of opportunities to catch great baseball action while their favorite team is on the road. That's because the Bisons and Blue Jays play at home on the same day just 22 times next season. In fact, the first home conflict for the two teams isn't until the Bisons 58th game of the season on Tuesday, June 4. Nearly 70% of the Herd's home games next season are scheduled for when the Blue Jays are on the road, including eight of Buffalo's 11 home weekends.

The Bisons 140-game schedule includes 69 home dates and a scheduled doubleheader against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 20. Nearly half (32) of the team's home dates are on either a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday. The Bisons 44 home games from June-August are also an increase of one from last year's schedule.

For more information, including a downloadable version of the 2019, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.