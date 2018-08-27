Touki Toussaint Named IL Pitcher of the Week

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Touki Toussaint has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for August 20-26, the league office announced Monday.

He is the second consecutive Stripers pitcher to win the award after Bryse Wilson was named Pitcher of the Week on August 20.

Toussaint, rated Atlanta's No. 7 prospect by MLB.com, went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER in 7.0 IP) in one start during the week, August 23 at Durham. He shut down a Bulls lineup that night ranked second in the league in wins and team batting average, holding them to three hits and a walk while striking out eight.

The outing marked his fifth quality start in seven starts with Gwinnett. Since joining the club on July 5, he ranks second in the IL in ERA (1.62) and is yet to allow more than three runs in a start. He has also struck out at least eight batters in five of his seven starts with the Stripers.

The 22-year-old, acquired by the Braves from the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, is 4-0 with a 1.62 ERA (8 ER in 44.1 IP), 49 strikeouts and a .198 opponent average. Between Gwinnett and Double-A Misssissippi, he leads the Braves organization with a 2.49 ERA (36 ER in 130.1 IP), going 8-6 with a .204 opponent average in 23 starts. Toussaint is also 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA (1 ER in 6.0 IP) after making his Major League debut vs. Miami on Aug. 13.

It is the first career IL Pitcher of the Week award for Toussaint. He is the fifth Stripers player to earn an IL weekly award this season, joining Dustin Peterson (IL Batter of the Week for April 23-29), Danny Santana (IL Batter of the Week for May 21-27), Lucas Sims (IL Pitcher of the Week for July 2-8) and Wilson (IL Pitcher of the Week for August 13-19).

The Stripers wrap up a nine-game road trip Monday at Charlotte with Wes Parsons (6-3, 3.43) scheduled to start the 7:04 p.m. game. Tony Schiavone will have the play-by-play call on 97.7 FM and 93.5 FM The Other Side of the River beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett's final homestand of the season begins Tuesday with three games against the Norfolk Tides, followed by a four-game series starting Friday vs. Charlotte. Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office. Call 678-277-0340 or visit GoStripers.com/tickets to purchase.

