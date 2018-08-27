Louisville Bats Notes: August 27

August 27, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





TONIGHT'S GAME: The Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians finish up a four-game split series with the Bats taking the first 2 games of the series before Indianapolis was victorious on Sunday, winning 5-3. Tonight, right-hander Matt Wisler is set to make his second start (eighth appearance) in a Bats uniform in what is expected to be a bullpen day for Louisville.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Before the current matchup, the Bats and Indians last faced off in a four-game split series from July 2-5, with each club winning a pair of games. Eight of the final 11 matchups of the season for the Bats come against Indianapolis, with 4 at each ballpark. In 15 matchups so far this season, IND owns a narrow 8-7 advantage, with LOU taking 3 of the last 4. Indianapolis has outscored Louisville this season by a 56-48 advantage.

TRANSACTIONS: Today the Louisville Bats placed on the disabled list right-hander Keury Mella and added left-hander Juan Martinez from Class AA Pensacola. Mella most recently started for Louisville on August 24, leaving his start after two innings. Martinez, set to make his Triple-A debut, has made 31 appearances (one start) between Class A Advanced Daytona and Pensacola this season, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA (25er/50.0ip) to go along with 28 walks and 45 strikeouts.

HERNAN GOES 4-FOR-4 TO GET 440: First baseman Hernan Iribarren went 4-for-4 with a double and 3 singles in Sunday's 5-3 loss, his first four-hit game of the season. The 4 hits were the most he's had in a game since he went 4-for-7 for Louisville on June 17, 2017 in an 8-6, 16-inning win at Norfolk, also pitching 3.0 scoreless innings and getting the win on the mound in that game.

-Iribarren's tremendous day at the plate also inched him closer to third place on Louisville's all-time hits list. Iribarren now has 440 career hits in a Louisville uniform, one hit shy of tying Bill Lyons and Gene Roof for third all-time on the all-time list since 1982. Kevin Barker is next on the list, in second place with 455 career hits in a Louisville uniform.

VANMETER'S HIT STREAK: Josh VanMeter went 1-for-4 with a double last night, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 7 games. During that stretch, he is batting .464 (13-for-28) with 6 doubles, one triple, 2 home runs and 9 RBI since August 19. His 13 hits and 9 extra-base hits are both most in the International League in that time frame. VanMeter has raised his Louisville batting average from .224 to .246 in that span.

IT HAPPENED AGAIN: In 7 of the Bats' last 10 games and 8 of their last 12, the team that records more hits in the game ended up losing. On Sunday, Louisville out-hit Indianapolis by a 10-9 advantage, but lost the game by a 5-3 score.

GOING FOR A SERIES WIN: If the Bats win today and successfully take 3 of 4 games from the Indianapolis Indians, they would have their first series win since July 30-August 1, when they took 2 of 3 games at Toledo. After that series, Louisville is just 0-3-3 in 6 series. When Louisville won its last series at Toledo, the victory was its fifth consecutive series win, the first time the Bats had done that since 2010, when they won their first 7 series coming out of the All-Star break.

1,000 STRIKEOUTS: Louisville pitching recorded its 1,000th strikeout of the season in Sunday's loss, when Louisville starting pitcher Lucas Sims struck out opposing starter Mitch Keller to end the bottom of the second inning.

