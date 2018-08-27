LHV Game Notes 8-27

August 27, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The IronRail Series continues as the North Division Champion IronPigs (79-53) play the finale of a four-game, home series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (67-63) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 5-3 victory yesterday, the Pigs have won back-to-back contests and built their lead in the North back to a franchise-record 11.0 games set earlier this season on Aug. 5. Although just 9-10 since reaching its season apex at 70-43 (.619) Aug. 5, Lehigh Valley owns a 50-28 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 11.0 games ahead... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- have gone just 12-16 since July 29. Still, the RailRiders trail by just 1.5-games in the IL Wild Card Standings... The Pigs next wrap up the regular season with a seven-game road trip beginning in Pawtucket tomorrow.

RHP Drew Anderson (8-4, 3.75) will start for LHV against LHP Nestor Cortes (6-5, 3.28).

First-Pitch tonight is at 7:05 p.m.

The RAIL McCoys?: The winner of tonight's game will claim the 2018 IronRail Series and even the series at 3-3 (started in 2013)

