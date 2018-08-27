International League Names Players of the Week

The International League announced today that Indianapolis third baseman Jose Osuna and Gwinnett right-handed starter Touki Toussaint have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period from August 20-26. Osuna's award is the sixth such honor claimed by the Indians this season, tied for most in the IL with Columbus and Lehigh Valley. Toussaint is the fifth member of the Stripers to be so honored, and the team's second consecutive Pitcher of the Week following Bryse Wilson.

JOSE OSUNA, Indianapolis Indians IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Indianapolis heads into the season's final full week with a slim lead in the IL West Division thanks in no small part to the hot hitting of Jose Osuna, who batted .478 over the past week with three homers and an IL-best nine RBI. His two-run blast in the 1st inning of Thursday's 8-6 win over Columbus was key to helping the Indians catch the Clippers in the standings. He then added a pair of blasts over the weekend against Louisville as the Tribe nudged a game past Columbus into 1st place. Osuna is now hitting .325 for the season.

25-year-old Jose Osuna is in his ninth season as a professional player. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent prior to the 2010 campaign. Since the beginning of last season he has appeared in 134 games at the Major League level for the Pirates. Osuna is a native of Trujillo, Venezuela.

TOUKI TOUSSAINT, Gwinnett Stripers IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK On Thursday, Touki Toussaint showed why MLB.com ranks him as one of the top ten prospects in the Atlanta organization as he pitched Gwinnett to a 5-0 victory over the division-leading Durham Bulls. Toussaint cruised through 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out eight. After working out of a 1st inning jam, Toussaint retired 14 straight batters before issuing a walk to IL All-Star Kean Wong in the 6th . The win improved Toussaint's record to 4-0 since being promoted to Gwinnett from Double-A Mississippi in early July. The Stripers are 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

22-year-old Touki Toussaint is in his fifth season as a professional pitcher. The Braves acquired him in a 2015 trade with Arizona. He made his Major League debut on August 13, defeating the Marlins with a 6.0-inning, two-hit performance. Toussaint is a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida.

