Kramer, Wood Record Two Hits Apiece in Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - Gabriel Guerrero went 3-for-4 with five RBI, Brian O'Grady and D.J. Peterson each homered and the Bats sealed a series win over the Indians with a 14-2 rout on Monday night. Kevin Kramer and Eric Wood tallied two hits apiece in Indy's biggest loss of the season.

Louisville (58-72) evened the season series with Indianapolis (70-63) at 8-8 overall in convincing fashion. After the Tribe scored the game's first run on a Wood RBI triple in the second, the Bats responded by reeling off six consecutive frames with at least one run scored.

Wood's three-bagger bounced off the top of the left-field wall, as he fell inches short of homering for a fourth straight game.

Tim Federowicz tied the game at 1-1 in the third with a two-out single to right off Brandon Waddell, and Peterson then reached on an infield single to short that put Louisville on top for good.

Things worsened for the Tribe in the following frame. The Bats totaled five runs on four hits, including O'Grady and Peterson's home runs, to extend their lead to 7-1.

They added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh before hanging four runs in the eighth off Dovydas Neverauskas, three on a bases-clearing double by Guerrero.

Indians pitchers allowed 16 hits to match a season high previously set on June 29 at Columbus.

Waddell (L, 4-8) was charged with two earned runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched. Domingo Tapia (W, 4-5) tossed 1.0 scoreless inning to earn the win while Austin Brice (S, 1) fired 3.0 shutout to nail down the save.

The Indians and welcome the Mud Hens to Victory Field for a three-game set starting Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Right-hander J.T. Brubaker (8-3, 3.11) will oppose Toledo lefty Matt Hall (3-0, 2.28).

