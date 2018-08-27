IronPigs' Playoff Schedule Now Official

The IL North champion Lehigh Valley IronPigs could host as many as five playoff games this September at Coca-Cola Park.

With Saturday's walk-off victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Lehigh Valley clinched the first division title in the team's 11-year history and secured a home playoff opener on Friday, Sept. 7 at 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will open the International League Divisional Series on the road against whomever claims the IL Wild Card on Sept. 5-6. The best-of-five series shifts to Coca-Cola Park on Sept. 7 with further matchups on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 9 at 5:35 p.m. if necessary.

Should Lehigh Valley advance to the IL Championship Series (Governor's Cup Finals), they would host Games 1 and 2 on Sept. 11-12 at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets and five-game plans for the 2018 IronPigs playoffs presented by Provident Bank are now available online at IronPigsBaseball.com, by phone at (610) 841-PIGS (7447) x1 and at the Coca-Cola Park ticket windows during regular business hours. The ticket windows are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special playoff hats and shirts are now available at the Majestic Clubhouse Store and ShopIronPigs.com. A new shipment of red IL North Division Champions T-Shirts is expected in the next 48 hours after the initial stock of shirts sold out in less than one day.

Guests will be encouraged to wear red throughout the playoffs as they watch the Pigs chase their first-ever IL championship.

The Friday, Sept. 7 home playoff opener features a rally towel giveaway (5,000 guests) presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications. The contest will be followed by a special fireworks display.

If the Pigs play Saturday, Sept. 8, that contest will also be followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday's series finale (if necessary) will conclude with a very special evening edition of postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital.

Below is a look at the Pigs' playoff schedule. Game dates and times are subject to change:

ROUND 1: IL Divisional Series

Game 1: Friday, September 7, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, September 8, 6:35 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 3: Sunday, September 9, 5:35 p.m. (if necessary)

ROUND 2: IL Championship (Governor's Cup Finals)

Game 4: Tuesday, September 11, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, September 12, 7:05 p.m.

Group hospitality options are available for all IronPigs playoff games. Book your group by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447) x2.

The 2018 Season is the IronPigs' 11th season at Coca-Cola Park and 11th as the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can get closer to the team than ever before with a Bacon, USA membership -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to the annual holiday party, and more. For more information, click here or call (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

