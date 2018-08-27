Bats Dominate Indians in 14-2 Win
August 27, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Louisville Bats (58-72) dominated the Indianapolis Indians (70-63), winning by a 14-2 score Monday night at Victory Field. The Bats scored a season-high 14 runs in the win, securing the series victory against the division rival Indians.
The Bats used a dominant offensive performance, perhaps their most impressive of the season, in the 14-2 rout. Louisville trailed early on, with the Indians taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning. After that, it was all Bats.
The offensive ambush was started in the third inning, with the Bats taking a 2-1 lead on RBI singles by Tim Federowicz and D.J. Peterson. Louisville extended its lead to 7-1 with a five-run top of the fourth, led by a two-run home run by Brian O'Grady and a solo shot by D.J. Peterson. O'Grady had an excellent game, going 2-for-5 with his sixth Louisville home run and three RBI.
The Bats scored exactly one run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, before topping the impressive showing with a four-run top of the eighth. The eighth was led by a Gabriel Guerrero three-run double, as part of a 3-for-4 game with five RBI. The five RBI ties a season-high for most on the club by an individual in a game this season.
On the mound, right-hander Lucas Sims got the job done in a spot start, going 4.0 innings and giving up one earned run on four hits, walking one and striking out four. Domingo Tapia got the win out of the bullpen, while Brandon Finnegan and Austin Brice chipped in out of the bullpen. Brice got the save after tossing three innings to end the game.
Tomorrow, the Bats head to Columbus to begin a three-game series with the Clippers before heading back to Indianapolis for another two-gamer. Left-hander Justin Nicolino (5-6, 4.78) is listed as Louisville's starting pitcher, with Columbus expected to start right-hander Stephen Fife (5-7, 6.72). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Huntington Park on Tuesday night.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 27, 2018
- One Last Homer for Vladdy as Bisons Fall 4-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Take IronRail Series - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pigs Fall in Finale; Iron Rail Returns to Moosic - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Dominate Indians in 14-2 Win - Louisville Bats
- Knights Beat the Stripers 3-1 in Monday's Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Chiefs Pull off Another Comeback Win, Surging Past Wings, 6-3 - Syracuse Chiefs
- Wings Fall in Final Road Game, 6-3, Monday - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Outpace Stripers Monday to Split Series - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cuevas Fans 10 in 4-2 Win over Buffalo - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Norfolk and Durham Suspended Monday Night at Harbor Park - Norfolk Tides
- Spencer Turnbull Impresses in Hens Debut - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Name C Danny Jansen 2018 Team MVP - Buffalo Bisons
- LHV Game Notes 8-27 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped, Losing 5-3 - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Bats Notes: August 27 - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Sox Rehabbers on the Horizon - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Monday, August 27, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs' Playoff Schedule Now Official - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (70-62) vs. Louisville Bats (57-72) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Bisons Announce 2019 Playing Schedule - Buffalo Bisons
- Chiefs Homestand Highlights - August 27th, August 31st-September 3rd - Syracuse Chiefs
- Osuna Slugs Way to International League Player of the Week Award - Indianapolis Indians
- International League Names Players of the Week - IL
- Touki Toussaint Named IL Pitcher of the Week - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Announce Return of Ballpark Golf Course, 'The Links at Coca-Cola Field' - Buffalo Bisons
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Knights Sink the Stripers 10-4 on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.