Bats Dominate Indians in 14-2 Win

INDIANAPOLIS - The Louisville Bats (58-72) dominated the Indianapolis Indians (70-63), winning by a 14-2 score Monday night at Victory Field. The Bats scored a season-high 14 runs in the win, securing the series victory against the division rival Indians.

The Bats used a dominant offensive performance, perhaps their most impressive of the season, in the 14-2 rout. Louisville trailed early on, with the Indians taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning. After that, it was all Bats.

The offensive ambush was started in the third inning, with the Bats taking a 2-1 lead on RBI singles by Tim Federowicz and D.J. Peterson. Louisville extended its lead to 7-1 with a five-run top of the fourth, led by a two-run home run by Brian O'Grady and a solo shot by D.J. Peterson. O'Grady had an excellent game, going 2-for-5 with his sixth Louisville home run and three RBI.

The Bats scored exactly one run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, before topping the impressive showing with a four-run top of the eighth. The eighth was led by a Gabriel Guerrero three-run double, as part of a 3-for-4 game with five RBI. The five RBI ties a season-high for most on the club by an individual in a game this season.

On the mound, right-hander Lucas Sims got the job done in a spot start, going 4.0 innings and giving up one earned run on four hits, walking one and striking out four. Domingo Tapia got the win out of the bullpen, while Brandon Finnegan and Austin Brice chipped in out of the bullpen. Brice got the save after tossing three innings to end the game.

Tomorrow, the Bats head to Columbus to begin a three-game series with the Clippers before heading back to Indianapolis for another two-gamer. Left-hander Justin Nicolino (5-6, 4.78) is listed as Louisville's starting pitcher, with Columbus expected to start right-hander Stephen Fife (5-7, 6.72). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Huntington Park on Tuesday night.

