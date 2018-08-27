Chiefs Homestand Highlights - August 27th, August 31st-September 3rd

August 27, 2018 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Chiefs News Release





The Syracuse Chiefs conclude their 2018 season with five of their final eight games on the Northside. The Chiefs host the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Twins) Monday, August 27th at 6:35 p.m. on Bark in the Park night, then return to NBT Bank Stadium on Friday, August 31st for the final series of 2018, hosting the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Blue Jays). This final homestand features three of the biggest fireworks extravaganzas of the season and many other fun, exciting promotions.

Monday, August 27th (6:35 p.m. vs. Rochester) - The Chiefs return to NBT Bank Stadium, after a four-day run as the Salt Potatoes, by hosting Bark in the Park, presented by Melvin & Melvin Law Firm. Several local animal rescue, shelter and support organizations will be present Monday evening, including:

- Humane CNY - a no-kill, non-profit animal shelter

- Spay and Neuter Syracuse - a non-profit, low cost spay & neuter clinic

- Clear Path for Veterans - K9 Mingle Dog Training

- 'Cuse Pit Crew - a non-profit dog rescue group

- Wanderers Rest Humane Association Inc. - the only dog & cat shelter in Madison County

- Helping Hounds Dog Rescue - a non-profit dog rescue organization

- Pet Supply Plus - Pet supplies retail store

- Bubba's Beds for Shelter Friends - a non-profit charity raising funds to donate beds to shelter animals

- Hardeko Helping Paws Pantry - a non-profit formed to help people keep their animals during times of financial uncertainty

- Hubbards Hounds - a non-profit dog rescue group

- Pet Partners of Central NY, Inc. - a volunteer group of humans & their pets that visit people in hospitals, nursing homes, etc. to promote the health benefits of the human animal bond

- Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse - a non-profit organization making CNY a safer & more home for animals & the people who care about them

- K9 Caring Angels - organization that trains service, therapy and comfort canines

- McNeil & Co., Animal Keepers Insurance Program - provides insurance to animal resuce organizations, groups, etc.

- Off Leash K9 Training Services - high-level obedience dog training for real-world environments

The first 500 dogs in attendance will receive a dog waste bag dispenser giveaway, courtesy of Melvin & Melvin Law Firm. Dogs and their owners that arrive early will be invited to join the "Chiefsminster" pet parade around the field before the game.

Tickets for dogs are $5.00 for Bark in the Park and all proceeds of the dog tickets will be donated to participating local animal rescue organizations. All fans with dogs will also be asked to sign a waiver before entering the stadium on Monday. Dog-potty areas and play areas will also be provided.

Monday is also Mangia Monday, which means fans can purchase a $20 ticket package. The Mangia Monday package includes a 200-level ticket to the game and access to the Hank Sauer Room where there is an all-you-can-eat buffet for 7-innings. Dogs will not be permitted into the Hank Sauer Room for Mangia Monday.

Friday, August 31st (7:05 p.m. vs. Buffalo) - The Chiefs begin their final series of the season on a night that features a post-game fireworks extravaganza, presented by 95X. It is also the final Craft Beer Friday, presented by Now & Later Bottle Shop and Tap Room. For just $20, fans 21 and older can purchase a ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and two vouchers for craft beers that are redeemable at the Now & Later Craft Corner. Every Craft Beer Fireworks Friday is co-sponsored by 93Q.

Plus, Friday is Pride Night, sponsored by Amtrak and Simmonds Group with support from CNY Pride. Everyone is welcome at NBT Bank Stadium! Show us your pride and come out and enjoy the ballgame for our 3rd Annual Pride Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Syracuse Chiefs Pride Towel, proudly sponsored by Amtrak and Simmonds Group with support from CNY Pride.

Saturday, September 1st (7:05 p.m. vs. Buffalo) - For our final Super Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium this season, enjoy post-game fireworks and Mystery Bobblehead Night all sponsored by the New York Mets Foundation! This time the bobblehead is a mystery! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mystery bobblehead inside a brown paper bag. It could be baseball player, it could be a political figure, it could be your favorite movie character. You won't know until you get here! Come and be surprised on our last Super Saturday of the 2018 season!

Sunday, September 2nd (7:05 p.m. vs. Buffalo) - Sunday Night Baseball comes to Syracuse on the final weekend of the season. Come out to NBT Bank Stadium for our only Sunday night game of 2018. It's a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, and fireworks after the game, presented by Crouse Hospital!

For Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank and The Rebel 105.9, Kids 12 years and under will receive a voucher for a kids popcorn and a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink in the first inning, a kids Hofmann hog dog and a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink in the third inning, and a kids cup of Perry's ice cream in the 6th inning. Then, enjoy our last fireworks extravaganza of the season with your family!

Monday, September 3rd (1:05 p.m. vs. Buffalo) - The Chiefs wrap up the 2018 season with Mangia Monday, Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day, and our postgame Diamond Dig, which is presented by Pawn King.

Our last regular season home game is dedicated to all our faithful Chiefs fans. For the 2nd Annual Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day, longtime season ticket holder Marty Nave will be inducted into the Fan Wall of Fame prior to the game.

Plus, on Mangia Monday, for just $20, you'll receive a ticket to the game plus an all-you-can-eat buffet for seven innings in the Hank Sauer Room of Legends. Be sure to ask for the Mangia Monday ticket package when ordering your tickets!

Then, after the game, dig for diamonds on the Diamond! For fans who already registered for our original diamond dig date, they will be able to dig for diamonds in the infield after the game! For more information contact the Chiefs at 315-474-7833. All diamonds donated courtesy of the Pawn King.

The season is almost over, but there is still plenty to experience at NBT Bank Stadium during the Chiefs final five home games. For tickets, visit the NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office or call 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit www.syracusechiefs.com anytime.

