Osuna Slugs Way to International League Player of the Week Award

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the International League, today announced infielder Jose Osuna as the IL Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 20-26. The award is the first weekly honor of Osuna's nine-year professional career.

The 25-year-old hit a robust .478 (11-for-23) with three home runs, nine RBI, four runs scored and a 1.370 OPS in six games against Columbus and Louisville this past week. He hit safely in all six contests and had four multi-hit performances, including three consecutive two-hit games over the weekend vs. the Bats. The Venezuelan ranked among league leaders for the week in RBI (T-1st), slugging percentage (2nd, .870), hits (T-2nd), homers (T-2nd), OPS (3rd) and average (5th).

Osuna is batting .325 (92-for-283) with eight homers, 26 doubles, 58 RBI and an .883 OPS in 77 games for the Tribe this season. He last hit north of .300 for a season back in 2011 between the GCL Pirates and Short-Season A State College.

Indy now has six Pitcher/Player of the Week Awards in 2018, tied with Columbus and Lehigh Valley for most in the IL. Nick Kingham won the IL Pitcher of the Week Award on April 16 and June 18, Kevin Newman was named IL Player of the Week on May 14, Brandon Waddell won the IL Pitcher of the Week Award on July 16 and J.T. Brubaker was the IL Pitcher of the Week on Aug. 6.

