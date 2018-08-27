Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights

Tuesday, August 28 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - Doubleheader - 5:05 p.m., gates open at 4

T-Shirt Tuesday - The first 500 kids (14 and under) will receive a Red Wings t-shirt courtesy of Bud Light.

Fan 4-Pack - Get four reserved tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and a yearbook for $40 ($44 the day of the game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

Wednesday, August 29 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Wings vs. Wings - The rival Bisons will adopt their alter ego "Wings" identity for the first Wings vs. Wings matchup.

Red Wings Drawstring Bag Giveaway - The first 1,000 kids (18 & under) will receive this drawstring bag to take back to school with them courtesy of Alfred State.

$1 Wednesday - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack and chips courtesy of Zweigle's, DiPaolo Baking Company and the Democrat & Chronicle.

Cap Auction - Game caps will be auctioned off presented by Riverside Productions with proceeds benefiting Children Awaiting Parents (CAP). There will also be a small silent auction in the Main Breezeway that night to benefit CAP.

Food Specials

- The Buffalo Red Osier at Red Osier: Original Red Osier Sandwich smothered in wing sauce and blue cheese dressing and garnished with fresh diced celery

- Buffalo Chicken Wrap at Alto Deli: Pulled chicken tossed in wing sauce and blue cheese dressing wrapped with deli items.

- Big Red Pork BBQ, Buffalo Nachos at Big Red BBQ: Topped with wing sauce, blue cheese dressing and jalapenos.

- Buffalo Wing Trash Can at Homeplate: Home fries, mac salad, meat house sauce with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

- Buffalo Wing Drums at Batter Up: Jumbo drumsticks with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

- Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza at Mama Mittsy's: Wing sauce covered with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, diced celery and topped with blue cheese dressing.

- Buffalo Wing Fries at Pop N Hots: Crispy fries topped with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

- Buffalo Chicken Steak Sandwich at Black Angus: Philly chicken steak sandwich with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

- Desperately Seeking Chicken at Say Cheese: Creamily delicious mac n cheese topped with blue cheese dressing and wing sauce.

- Buffalo Corn Dog at Ice Cream Plus: Corn and wing sauce battered hot dog with blue cheese dressing.

Thursday, August 30 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Plates Team Photo Giveaway - The first 5,000 fans will take home a 2018 Rochester Plates Team Photo courtesy of Nut House Escape Rooms.

Thirsty Thursday Happy Hour - Fans can enjoy $2 Genesee and Genny Light from 6-7 p.m. out at the 10th Inning Bar. Dallas Greene will play out at the 10th Inning from 6-7 p.m.

College Day - Students, faculty and staff with a valid college ID can get a reserved ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars for $10.

Plates Day - Rochester will take the field in Plates jerseys and caps.

Friday, August 31 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Salute to "The Sandlot" Night - One of the best baseball movies of all time is turning 25. The Red Wings are saluting "The Sandlot" featuring an autograph/photo appearance from Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in the film presented by AT&T, Jolly Time Popcorn and John Betlem Heating & Cooling. Leopardi will sign autographs and pose for photos from 6-6:40 p.m. and again from 7:15-8:00 p.m. Fans will need to purchase autograph and/or photo tickets for this appearance once inside the gates. The cost will be $10 for an autograph ticket, $10 for a photo ticket or $15 to get both an autograph and photo.

Cup Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings cup courtesy of Toyota.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - The first 5,000 fans will receive a Red Wings 2019 Magnet Schedule presented by Monroe Extinguisher.

Baseball Equipment Drive - Have some old baseball gloves, balls, bats, other gear? The Red Wings will be holding an equipment drive on this night to benefit Baseball Miracles, a not-for-profit team of baseball and softball instructors who join together to teach boys and girls with economic and environmental disadvantages throughout the world. They strive to reach out especially to the youth who have never played the game.

Family Campout Night - Family Campout Night presented by Meyer's RV Superstores and Dunkin' Donuts, where the Red Wings will be showing "The Sandlot" on the videoboard. Any fan with a game ticket can campout. All fans planning to campout after the game can move their cars into the VIP parking lot after the game and can bring in all tents, sleeping bags, etc. after the stadium has been cleared. In the morning there will be an assortment of bagels and coffee courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts.

Postgame Fireworks - Fireworks follow the RPO concert presented by Toyota.

Saturday, September 1 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30

José Berríos Poster Giveaway - The first 2,000 fans will get a poster of 2018 American League All-Star José Berríos presented by Dr. Michael Mayer, the Official Dentist of the Rochester Red Wings.

Postgame Fireworks - Fireworks follow the game presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, September 2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30

Bob Gibson Bobblehead Giveaway - The first 500 fans will get a bobblehead of Bob Gibson throwing one of his signature blazing fastballs presented by Frontier Communications.

Postgame Fireworks - Fireworks follow the game presented by Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

Kids Run the Bases - All kids 12 and under will have the chance to run the bases with Spikes & Mittsy following each Sunday home game courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

Monday, September 3 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at noon

Fan Appreciation Day - The Red Wings will say "thank you" to the fans by throwing swag into the crowd during every inning break. Players will greet fans on their way into the ballpark and a dunk tank set up on the concourse where fans can try to dunk General Manager Dan Mason.

Kids Eat Free - The first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a hot dog, snack item and soda courtesy of Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

