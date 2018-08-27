Bats Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped, Losing 5-3

INDIANAPOLIS - The Louisville Bats (57-72) were defeated 5-3 by the Indianapolis Indians (70-62) on Sunday at Victory Field. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Louisville.

The Bats could not repeat their recent magic in late games today, losing a two-run game. Louisville led 2-0 early, after a throwing error by Indianapolis third baseman Jose Osuna allowed the first run to cross, with Hernan Iribarren's RBI single giving Louisville an early 2-0 lead.

Indianapolis would promptly tie it up in the home half of the first on a two-run homer by Osuna, off Louisville starting pitcher Lucas Sims. The right-hander went 5.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two home runs, walking none and striking out six on 88 pitches, 58 strikes.

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan got the loss in relief of Sims, surrendering what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth, a Jordan Luplow pinch-hit single to give Indianapolis a 4-3 lead. The Indians would extend their lead in the bottom of the eighth, grabbing an insurance run on Eric Wood's third home run in as many days against Louisville pitching.

Hernan Iribarren had an excellent day at the plate, going 4-for-4 and recording his first four-hit game since June 17, 2017 at Norfolk, when he went 4-for-7 in an 8-6 win in 16 innings against the Tides, also tossing 3.0 innings and getting the win on the mound in that game.

The Bats and Indians are back at it tomorrow to wrap up a four-game split series. Louisville looks for a series win with their starting pitcher yet to be announced. Indianapolis is expected to start left-hander Brandon Waddell (4-7, 4.32) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

