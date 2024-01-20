Bears, Stevenson Blank Penguins 1-0
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Clay Stevenson made 28 saves to earn his American Hockey League-leading sixth shutout of the season and set a club rookie record as the Hershey Bears (31-7-0-2) picked up a 1-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-14-5-0) in front of a crowd of 10,628 on Saturday night at GIANT Center.
Stevenson's clean sheet moved him past Vitek Vanecek (2016-17) and Ron Hextall (1985-86) for sole possession of the franchise single-season record for shutouts by a rookie netminder.
The Bears improved to 6-2-0-0 against the Penguins and increased their current point streak to five games (3-0-0-2).
The Bears opened the scoring midway through the second period, when penalties to the Penguins at 11:27 and 12:16 put Hershey on a 5-on-3-man advantage. Ethen Frank received a pass from Mike Sgarbossa at the right side of the net and shoveled a backhand shot past Joel Blomqvist at 13:10 for his 17th of the season. The goal was also Frank's ninth on the power play, moving him into a tie for first in the AHL with Ontario's Samuel Fagemo.
Frank's tally would be the only score, as Stevenson made eight saves in the final frame to preserve the one-goal lead and the shutout.
Shots finished 28-20 in favor of the Penguins. Stevenson's 28-for-28 performance secured his 14th victory of the season for Hershey; Blomqvist took the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 19-for-20 effort. Hershey went 1-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds at GIANT Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
