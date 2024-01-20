Hogs Host Autism Awareness Game vs. Iowa

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Tonight is Autism Awareness Night as the Iowa Wild travel to the Stateline to take on the Rockford IceHogs. Rockford looks to bounce back this evening after a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves last night at the BMO Center. This will be the eighth meeting of 12 meetings between the Hogs and Wild and their first since Dec. 16.

This year the IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. The jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game. A select number of jerseys will be made available in the game's jersey raffle and in a second online auction the week of Jan. 22-26. Fifty-percent of all jersey auction and jersey raffle proceeds will benefit The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 15-15-3-1, 34 points (3rd, Central)

Iowa: 13-20-1-2, 29 points (6th, Central)

Last Game vs. Iowa (Dec. 16 - W 6-2)

Rockford defeated Iowa 6-3 on Dec. 16 at the BMO Center. After a scoreless first period of play, Mike Hardman scored Rockford's first goal followed by Boris Katchouk's first goal as an IceHog to give Rockford a 2-0 lead into the second period. Iowa would tie the game late in that same period to send the game knotted up at two goals into the final frame. The IceHogs would score four times off the sticks of Colton Dach, a power-play goal by David Gust, and empty net goals from Katchouk and Jackson Cates.

Last Game (Jan. 19 - L 4-1 vs Chicago)

The Chicago Wolves defeated the IceHogs 4-1 for Rockford's fourth straight loss to its division rival. David Gust scored the lone goal on a power play. Goaltender Mitchell Weeks stopped 19 of 23 Chicago shots in his first loss of the season with Rockford.

Go Go Gust

After scoring Rockford's only goal in last night's game against Chicago, David Gust is now tied with teammate Brett Seney for the IceHogs lead in goals with 10. The forward had a career-high 26 goals with Rockford last season when he was the Hogs' leading scorer with 59 points in 65 games. Gust is also only three goals away from hitting 100 professional tallies. The Orland Park, Illinois native tabbed his first NHL goal last season in his first NHL game with the Blackhawks, and his other 95 pro scores have come with the Bakersfield Condors, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, and IceHogs. Gust is also riding a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) into tonight.

PK Holding it Down

Rockford was a perfect 2-for-2 against the league's best power play last night in the Chicago Wolves. Entering yesterday's affair, Chicago's power play clicked along at 24.8% but could not find the back of the net in two opportunities against Rockford. Last night's game marked the seventh straight game in which Rockford had to battle a top-10 power play in the AHL. In a stretch of games against Milwaukee, Texas, Grand Rapids, and Chicago, the Hogs faced the eighth, second, third, ninth, 10th, and best PP units in the league. During that span, the Hogs' PK killed off 17 of 20 shorthanded opportunities for a solid 85% mark on the kill.

Two Rookies Finding Offense

Rookie defenseman Nolan Allan and rookie forward Jalen Luypen were both known more for their defensive prowess than their offensive production entering the 2023-24 season. With 30+ professional campaigns under both of their belts, the pair is starting to find more offense as of late. After posting two assists in his first 25 professional games, Allan now has five points (1G, 4A) in last nine contests. Similar to Allan, Luypen had just two helpers in his first 20 AHL contests, but now has racked up seven points (1G, 6A) in his last 11 games.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa: L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 @ Iowa: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 @ Iowa: W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Dec. 5 @ Iowa: L 6-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa: L 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa

Mon., Feb. 19 @ Iowa

Wed., Feb. 21 @ Iowa

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa

Tue., Apr. 9 @ Iowa

IceHogs vs Iowa, All-Time

52-39-11-5

