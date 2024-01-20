Firebirds Hold off Wranglers for 4-3 Victory

The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Friday night by the final score of 4-3. Shane Wright recorded his second three-point in his last three games as Coachella Valley moved into a third-place tie in the Pacific Division.

Calgary scored the first goal of the game on Pride Night, presented by Silvercrest. Jonathan Aspirot beat Ales Stezka to put the Wranglers on top at 7:36 of the opening frame. Coachella Valley killed off a four-minute double minor penalty to begin the second period and answered to tie the game. Connor Carrick launched a shot past Oscar Dansk for his tenth of the season with the assists belonging to Peetro Seppala and Shane Wright.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the game 1:19 later on a powerplay goal from Andrew Poturalski. The goal came just 11 seconds into the man-advantage as Cale Fleury found Poturalski at the blue line. The goal was Poturalski's seventh of the season and Wright earned his second assist of the game.

Ville Petman and Cameron Hughes each scored in the first 8:04 of the third period. Marian Studenic assisted on both goals to help the Firebirds extend their lead to 4-1. The Wranglers found the back of the net twice to pull within one, but Stezka came up big on a chance inside the final minute to keep his team ahead.

With the win, the Firebirds are now 21-12-3-1 on the season and earn their 45th and 46th points of the season, moving them into a third-place tie with the Ontario Reign. Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 35-28 and was a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill while going 1-for-6 on the powerplay.

Tonight was the Firebirds' second annual Pride Night, presented by Silvercrest. The Firebirds along with the One Valley Foundation, presented Greater Palm Springs Pride a donation of $40,000.

"We thank the Coachella Valley Firebirds for their strong commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming community for everyone. Pride Night brings the LGBTQ+ and ally community together to support the Firebirds and celebrate the beautiful diversity that strengthens our community. The Firebirds' support of Greater Palm Springs Pride tonight will help create safe and affirming opportunities for youth to participate in activities related to Pride throughout the year, " said Ron deHarte, president of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

