Bears Recall Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from South Carolina

January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Empey, 28, has appeared in 36 games with South Carolina this season, registering 23 points (11g, 12a). He leads the team with 94 penalty minutes and ranks third on the team in goals.

The native of Swift Current, Saskatchewan has played in 79 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, scoring 15 points (4g, 11a) to go along with 127 penalty minutes.

O'Neil, 25, ranks third on the Stingrays in scoring, striking for 30 points (9g, 21a) in 34 games. He's posted seven multi-point games with South Carolina this year.

The Lathan, New York native played in two games with Hershey last season on a professional tryout. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and potted his first AHL goal on Dec. 31, 2022 versus Providence. He also played three games with the Colorado Eagles.

Empey will wear #20 for Hershey while O'Neil will sport #39.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return home to GIANT Center ice to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for PSECU Knit Cap Night tonight at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions knit cap, courtesy of PSECU.

