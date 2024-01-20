Bridgeport Islanders Host Hartford to Kick off Second Half

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (11-21-4-0) begin the second half of their 2023-24 regular season tonight with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack (19-10-5-0) at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are looking to string together back-to-back wins at home for the first time this season following a 2-1 shootout victory over the AHL-leading Hershey Bears on Monday. Ruslan Iskhakov scored his team-best 13th goal and Matt Maggio posted the game-deciding tally on his first pro shootout attempt. Henrik Tikkanen (3-2-0) turned aside 32 shots in 65 minutes and made three saves in the five-round shootout - Bridgeport's first of the year.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

Tonight is First Responders Night. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free challenge coin and the Islanders will wear specialty warmup jerseys that are currently up for bid through an online auction. All first responders receive $5 off at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the fifth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the third of five at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-3-0-0 against its in-state rival following a 3-2 loss on Jan. 4th. The Islanders earned a 5-4 victory at the XL Center on Dec. 22nd. Ruslan Iskhakov and Otto Koivula lead all players in the season series with four points each (two goals, two assists). Both players have at least one point in three straight meetings against the Wolf Pack.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have lost three of their last four games and dropped to fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Hartford has played the fewest games of any team in the division, keeping its points percentage (0.632) second-best behind Hershey. The Wolf Pack suffered a 4-2 loss to Hershey at home last night, despite goals from Jake Leschyshyn and Nick Brouillard. Louis Domingue (10-4-2) made 21 saves. Mac Hollowell added two assists and extended his point streak to seven games. The 25-year-old is second among all AHL defensemen in assists (28) and third in points (30). The Wolf Pack begin a four-game road trip this evening.

THE KILLERS

The Islanders penalty kill is 16-for-16 over its last five games and despite ranking just 16th in the AHL at 81.4%, it is tied for fifth on home ice (85.7%) and has allowed just seven goals against in 18 games at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport's penalty kill is without Kyle MacLean tonight, as the 24-year-old forward was recalled by the New York Islanders on Wednesday and made his NHL debut last night in Chicago.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Ruslan Iskhakov has points in 11 of his last 12 games including a career-long 10-game scoring streak that was snapped last Sunday in Providence. The 23-year-old has six goals and nine assists since the Islanders' 5-4 win in Hartford on Dec. 22nd. Iskhakov is headed to San Jose, California on Feb. 4-5 as part of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, his second straight All-Star selection. Iskhakov leads the Islanders in goals (13), assists (19), points (32), shots (85), multi-point games (10), and game-winning goals (4).

CLOSE CALLS

Twelve of the Islanders' last 13 games have been decided by just one goal, including 11 in a row from Dec. 16th through Jan. 13th. Bridgeport has played 21 games that have come down to a single goal, most in the AHL. The Islanders are 9-8-4-0 in one-goal games and all but seven of their contests this season have been decided by two goals or fewer. Bridgeport has been to overtime on 11 occasions this season (7-4).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (19-15-11): Last: 4-3 OTL at Chicago, last night -- Next: Sunday vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (16-15-3-2): Last: 3-0 L at Fort Wayne, last night -- Next: Tonight at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m. ET

