Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders, 3-0

January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (11-22-4-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, tested Dylan Garand with 34 shots during First Responders Night on Saturday, but the Hartford Wolf Pack (20-10-5-0) goaltender stopped them all in a 3-0 loss at Total Mortgage Arena.

It was the second time in three games that Bridgeport has been shut out. It was also Garand's second clean sheet against the Islanders this season following a 37-save effort on Nov. 10th.

The Islanders outshot the Wolf Pack in all three periods and 34-26 in the game, but it wasn't enough in front of 4,469 energetic fans. Hartford's Karl Henriksson opened the scoring at 4:01 of the second period with a redirection at the doorstep after Adam Sykora whipped a centering pass from the right corner. It was Henriksson's seventh goal of the season and second in the last three games.

Nick Brouillard made it 2-0 just 1:33 into the third period with a long wrist shot from the left point for his fourth goal of the season. With Seth Helgeson in the box for cross-checking, Brouillard beat a screened Jakub Skarek (3-15-4) for the power-play goal.

Bobby Trivigno added an empty-net tally with 1:37 remaining.

The Islanders went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport fell to 1-4-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Providence Bruins in each of their next three games, beginning tomorrow afternoon with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

