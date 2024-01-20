Admirals Sweep Stars, Hand Texas Fifth Straight Loss

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came down with their fifth straight loss in regulation following a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

For the second straight night, Zach L'Heureux scored the game's first goal for Milwaukee when he chipped a feed from Egor Afanasyev behind the net past Remi Poirier 13:14 into the first period. Jasper Weatherby scored again for the Admirals at 15:05 to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes of action.

In the second period, Spencer Stastney provided another insurance marker to make it 3-0 Admirals at 3:29. Antonio Stranges put the Stars in the score column at 6:50 when he fired a slapshot from the top of the left circle on a power play past Yaroslav Askarov to cut the deficit to 3-1. Then at 10:36, the Stars closed the gap to one when Matej Blumel scored on a one-timer in the slot that was fed out from behind the net by Logan Stankoven. The Admirals extended their lead to 4-2 after Reid Schaefer scored from Fedor Svechkov at 12:38 moments after a Stars' turnover. However, Blumel struck again for the Stars at 13:09 to cut Milwaukee's lead back to one, 4-3.

The third period saw Admirals' forward Cal O'Reilly score an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining in regulation to secure a 5-3 victory and two-game series sweep over the Stars. Back-to-back wins extended Milwaukee's lead over Texas for the top spot in the Central Division to eight points.

Earning the win in goal for the Admirals, Askarov improved to 14-6-1 on the season after stopping 32 of the 35 shots he faced. Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 11-7-2 after making 27 saves.

The Stars head to Des Moines, Iowa, next for a two-game series against the Iowa Wild, which begins on Monday night with a 7:00 p.m. face-off at Wells Fargo Arena.

