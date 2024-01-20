Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-2

January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch had a four-goal second period as they blew past the Utica Comets, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The team is on a four-game winning streak and advances to 22-12-2-2 on the season. The Crunch also take a 5-4-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 32-of-34 shots. Akira Schmid turned aside 35-of-40 in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-4 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The Comets opened scoring late in the first period when Graeme Clarke stick handled around a defender and beat Tomkins in close.

Syracuse took over the lead with a four-goal second period. Just 30 seconds into the frame, Jack Thompson got the puck at the blue line, skated down the slot and beat Schmid while on the man-advantage. Less than three minutes later, Max Groshev dropped a pass back for Tristan Allard to fire in a wrister from the top of the right circle. Mitchell Chaffee added another power-play goal at the 6:54 mark with a wrister from the right face off dot. Sean Day rounded out the second-period scoring with just three seconds remaining. Joe Carroll backhanded a centering feed from beyond the goal line for Day to grab and send in.

The Crunch made it 5-1 with another goal 4:36 into the final frame. Jack Finley received a feed from Gage Goncalves at the blue line, cut down the slot and fired it home. Brian Halonen stole one back for Utica with one-timer from the left circle while on the power play late in the period, but the Crunch could not be caught and they took the win.

The Crunch are back in action when the host the Laval Rocket on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jack Finley is on a three-game goal-scoring streak...Sean Day scored his first goal since April 8, 2022, against Springfield...Mitchell Chaffee leads the team with six power-play goals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.