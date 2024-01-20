The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against The San Diego Gulls

It's Country Night at the Abbotsford Centre and your Abbotsford Canucks are taking on the San Diego Gulls for the second time this season. The last time these two met was back in October where the Canucks were able to secure a 5-2 win.

No change to the first two groups of forwards as John Stevens centers Arshdeep Bains and Vasily Podkolzin, and Max Sasson starts in the middle of Aidan McDonough and Tristen Nielsen. Chase Wouters joins Aatu Räty and Alex Kannok Leipert, and rounding out the forwards was Jermaine Loewen sloting in with Danila Klimovich and Josh Passolt.

Nikita Tolopilo gets the start tonight after a successful 2-1 victory over the Reign on Wednesday, and he will compete against Tomas Suchanek at the other end of the ice. Nick Cicek will play with Jett Woo tonight, as well as the consistent pairing of Matt Irwin and Johansson. Completing the on ice Canucks tonight are Mark Friedman and Cole McWard.

San Diego's own All-Star Olen Zellweger was first to get on the board tonight for his 7th of the season and first of the game. Assists to that goal were credited to Nick Wolf and Nikita Nesterenko. Nikita Tolopilo broke out the spilts tonight with an amazing save to keep the Canucks within a 1 goal differential. Shortly after the halfway point in the first, the Gulls were granted a 5 on 3 for just under a minute. Despite the Canucks best efforts of killing it, Glenn Gawdin was able to get one past Tolopilo for his 11th of the season and 2nd of the game in the final second of the 5 on 3. Jermaine Loewen had the best chance of the period but unfortunately was unable to capitalize and were down 2 heading into the second.

The Canucks looked to equalize in the second and Josh Passolt was able to find success just 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the period. Passolt capitalized on a great play from Alex Kannok Leipert and secured his first goal of the season as an Abby Canuck, and cut the Gull's lead in half. San Diego was quick to respond however, as Ben King secured his 9th of the season off a pass from Brayden Tracey, restoring their 2 goal lead.

With 2 minutes left in the second, John Stevens takes things into his own hands and through the legs Suchanek, grabbing his 11th goal of the season unassisted, and brings the Canucks within one, once again, heading into the final frame.

Both teams had some great looks in the third period, but only one team would come up victorious. Cole McWard headed into opposing territory and set up Mark Friedman to secure his 1st goal as an Abbotsford Canuck and tie the game up at 3. Both teams were looking to avoid overtime as the battle continued, but Owen Zellweger was able to call game as he put one in the back of the net for his second of the game.

The season series between the two is now knotted up at 1, which each team having one more chance to come up victorious on home ice. The Canucks return home for the final time this homestand before heading to San Jose and Bakersfield.

