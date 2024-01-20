Belleville Falls to Quebec

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens hosted the Laval Rocket on Saturday in another physical North Division battle but again, couldn't get the advantage on their rivals from Quebec, dropping a 3-2 decision.

Things started with a bang, as Belleville's Zack Ostapchuk dropped the mitts with Laval's Logan Mailloux, just 23 seconds in. That was followed up about five minutes later by another fight between the Sens' Boko Imama and Riley McKay. In between those bouts, Lassi Thomson opened the scoring for the Senators ripping a low wrist shot off the post and in, past Kasimir Kaskisuo, for his fourth goal of the year. Kevin Mandolese stopped all eight shots he faced for Belleville in the opening period.

The Sens would get another in the second, with Matthew Highmore finishing off a two-on-one saucer pass from Garrett Pilon, but Laval would count twice at the end of the period. First, Jared Davidson on a rebound with about a minute and a half to go, and then Xavier Simoneau, less than a minute later.

The Rocket would add one more less than a minute into the third period when Emile Heineman scored on the power play.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank had an assist and has points in back-to-back games

#15 Matthew Highmore scored his fifth goal of the season

#22 Garrett Pilon had an assist in his return from a two-game injury layoff

#25 Tyler Kleven had an assist and has points in four consecutive games

#26 Brennan Saulnier had an assist

#31 Kevin Mandolese stopped 29 of 32 shots against

#33 Lassi Thomson scored his fourth goal of the season

The Senators were 0/2 on the power play and 2/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door penalty kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Saturday's loss:

"It get's frustrating because when you play to the structure and to our identity, we're really good and we got two goals the way we get goals. But then we deviate from that and try to play out of our system and we get burned."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on his club's tough schedule this month:

"We're in a hell of a part of our schedule right now. We've got 11 games in 22 nights and we're on the road for 15 days this month, so we need rest right now. We've got guys that are giving it, but they're tired. We've got guys that are hurt and banged up. So we just have to try and manage our way through this."

Full media availabilities are below.

Next Up:

Wednesday January 24, 2024 @ Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators) - 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday January 26, 2024 @ Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday January 27, 2024 @ Grand Rapid Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. ET

