Flames Recall Matt Coronato
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
Coronato has played 27 games for the Wranglers this season, notching 12 goals and 17 assists for a team-leading 29 points. The Huntington, NY native ranks fourth in scoring among rookies in the AHL, while his 1.07 points-per game are tied for second-best in the rookie class. Recently, Coronato was selected to represent the Wranglers at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with teammate Dustin Wolf and Head Coach Trent Cull.
Coronato has played 11 games this season with the Flames, recording one goal and one assist.
MATT CORONATO - RIGHT WING
BORN: Huntington, NY DATE: November 14, 2002
HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: First round (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft
