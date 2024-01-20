Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (13-20-1-2; 29 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (15-15-3-1; 34 pts.)

The Iowa Wild conclude a five-game road trip with a visit to BMO Center and take on the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 55-41-6-5 (28-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-18-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa lost 6-2 to Rockford at BMO Center on Dec. 16, 2023... The IceHogs scored four times in the third period to pull away from the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 22-of-26 shots... Jaxson Stauber turned aside 27-of-29 shots... Kale Kessy accumulated 20 penalty minutes... Iowa went 0-for-7 on the power play... Rockford was 1-for-6 on the man advantage

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

FIRST GOAL WINS: The team that has scored the first goal has won each of the seven games between Iowa and Rockford in the season series... Iowa has a single loss when scoring first this season (9-1-0-1)

THE SIN BIN: Iowa ranks fourth in the AHL in penalty minutes (557)... Rockford ranks 23rd (419)

INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTORS: Iowa had a single player score a goal for the fifth time in the last six games on Monday... The Wild have had one or two goal scorers in each of the last nine games... Iowa has played 23 games in which one or two players scored its goals

DELAYED START: Iowa has scored its first goal in the third period in three consecutive games... The Wild have found the score sheet for the first time in the third period in seven games this season

WELCOME BACK MASON SHAW

Mason Shaw is expected to play in his first game of the 2023-24 season on Saturday

Shaw last played with the Minnesota Wild on Apr. 1, 2023

Shaw skated in two games with the Iowa Wild during the 2022-23 season and recorded a goal before earning a permanent recall to Minnesota

Shaw posted 17 points (7-10=17) and 79 penalty minutes in 59 games with Minnesota in 2022-23

The Wainwright, Alberta native made his AHL debut with Iowa on Apr. 10, 2018 vs. Manitoba

Shaw led all Iowa rookies in scoring (8-15#) in 2018-19

Shaw made his NHL debut on Dec. 9, 2021 at San Jose

Shaw ranks sixth all-time among Iowa skaters in games played against Rockford (31), T-10th in goals (6), 3rd in assists (10), 4th in points (22), T-9th in PIM (26), and 2nd in plus-minus (+13)

