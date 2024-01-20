Four Unanswered Goals Propel Firebirds Over Reign

The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2. Coachella Valley overcame an early 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to move into second place in the Pacific Division. Firebirds' captain Max McCormick had three points in the Firebirds 22nd victory of the season.

Ontario netted two goals in the game's first 6:19. Tyler Madden tallied a powerplay goal that was followed up by Jacob Moverare's first of the season. Coachella Valley responded shortly after a powerplay expired to cut the Reign lead to 2-1. Cameron Hughes lasered a shot over the shoulder of Erik Portillo to extend his point streak to eight games in a row. Connor Carrick and Jimmy Schuldt earned the assists on Hughes' 12th of the season.

The Firebirds tied the game 56 seconds into the second period on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Andrew Poturalski, Kole Lind, and Max McCormick. McCormick tapped in the backdoor pass to make it 2-2 with his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Coachella Valley went to the powerplay three minutes into the third period and cashed in thanks to Shane Wright. Poturalski put the puck behind the goal line for McCormick, who located Wright at the hashmark to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game. Kole Lind sealed the victory with an empty net goal with 32 seconds left for this eighth of the season. McCormick and Fleury were awarded the assists.

With the win, the Firebirds are now 22-12-3-1 on the season and leapfrog the Ontario Reign in the standings, putting them into sole possession of the Pacific Division's second place spot.

Cale Morris made 27 saves for his second win of the season. The Firebirds finished 2-for-3 on the penalty kill while going 1-for-4 on the powerplay.

