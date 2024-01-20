Reign Lose, 4-2
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Ontario Reign (21-13-3-1) weren't able to hold on, surrendering four straight goals in a 4-2 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (22-12-3-1) at Toyota Arena on Saturday night.
Tyler Madden and Jacob Moverare found the back of the net for the Reign in a losing effort, while goaltender Erik Portillo made the start in between the pipes and finished with 22 saves.
Date: January 20, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 1 1 2 4 ONT 2 0 2 2
Shots PP CV 26 1/4 ONT 29 1/3
Three Stars -
1. Max McCormack (CV)
2. Tyler Madden (ONT)
3. Shane Wright (CV)
W: Cale Morris
L: Erik Portillo
Next Game: Sunday, January 21 vs. Bakersfield Condors | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
