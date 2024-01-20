Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m.

CALGARY (22-11-3, 47pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (16-11-3, 35pts), 7 p.m.

It is the fourth of eight matchups as the Condors look to even the season series at two games apiece.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Wranglers meet for the fourth time this season, with the Condors looking to even the season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield earned a split in Colorado on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over the Eagles. Drake Caggiula and Markus Niemelainen each had a goal and assist. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 34 for his third straight win.

ONE AWAY

With an assist on Wednesday's game-winning goal, Seth Griffith tied Josh Currie for the Condors AHL franchise scoring record with 188 points.

LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND

Bakersfield sits in sixth in the division on points percentage with six games in hand on tonight's opponent, Calgary. The Condors have a max of 10 games in hand (Henderson) and at least five in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 13 points separate first (Tucson) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding seven games in hand on the Roadrunners.

MICHIGAN MAN

Ben Gleason leads all AHL d-men with a 18.9% shooting percentage, connecting on seven of 37 shots this season. His career high in goals is nine (done twice).

OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE!

Olivier Rodrigue is third in save percentage among AHL netminders at .926. He has only lost once in regulation in his last eight starts. In fact, two of his three regulation losses this season have come when allowing just two goals. He stopped 23 of 25 shots on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Colorado.

LOCK IT DOWN

The Condors have allowed two or fewer goals in nine of their last 13 games. Overall, the team is seventh in goals against per game at 2.78.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 23 of its last 25 power plays and going perfect on the penalty kill in seven of its last nine games.

GOOD RUN

Bakersfield has points in 10 of 11 games, collecting 18 of 22 points on the 8-1-2 stretch. The team is 4-0-2 in its last six on home ice dating back to a December 20 win over Calgary.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 14-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

HOFF HEATING UP

Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal and assist in the two games in Colorado and has points in three straight. The Toronto native has 13 points (4g-9a) on the season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Calgary fell 4-3 in Palm Desert last night. Jonathan Aspirot opened the scoring, but Calgary's power play went 0/7 in the loss. Oscar Dansk got the start and stopped 31 of 35 shots. Emilio Pettersen has seven points (2g-5a) in three games against the Condors this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap the week in Ontario at 3 p.m. tomorrow. Catch the game on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV.com

