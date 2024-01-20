Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m.
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CALGARY (22-11-3, 47pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (16-11-3, 35pts), 7 p.m.
It is the fourth of eight matchups as the Condors look to even the season series at two games apiece.
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
PROMOTION: Wizard Night presented by Energy 95.3 FM. Come dressed as your favorite characters, enjoy butterbeer samples, see "fantastic beasts" from CALM, and if you find one of the five lucky golden snitches, you'll win a $50 merchandise gift card. Click here for tickets.
JERSEY AUCTION: To bid on Condors Fighting Cancer Night player jerseys click here. The auction ends on Sunday at 9 p.m. PT.
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors and Wranglers meet for the fourth time this season, with the Condors looking to even the season series.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield earned a split in Colorado on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over the Eagles. Drake Caggiula and Markus Niemelainen each had a goal and assist. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 34 for his third straight win.
ONE AWAY
With an assist on Wednesday's game-winning goal, Seth Griffith tied Josh Currie for the Condors AHL franchise scoring record with 188 points.
LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND
Bakersfield sits in sixth in the division on points percentage with six games in hand on tonight's opponent, Calgary. The Condors have a max of 10 games in hand (Henderson) and at least five in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 13 points separate first (Tucson) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding seven games in hand on the Roadrunners.
MICHIGAN MAN
Ben Gleason leads all AHL d-men with a 18.9% shooting percentage, connecting on seven of 37 shots this season. His career high in goals is nine (done twice).
OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE!
Olivier Rodrigue is third in save percentage among AHL netminders at .926. He has only lost once in regulation in his last eight starts. In fact, two of his three regulation losses this season have come when allowing just two goals. He stopped 23 of 25 shots on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Colorado.
LOCK IT DOWN
The Condors have allowed two or fewer goals in nine of their last 13 games. Overall, the team is seventh in goals against per game at 2.78.
KILLING IT
Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 23 of its last 25 power plays and going perfect on the penalty kill in seven of its last nine games.
GOOD RUN
Bakersfield has points in 10 of 11 games, collecting 18 of 22 points on the 8-1-2 stretch. The team is 4-0-2 in its last six on home ice dating back to a December 20 win over Calgary.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
The Condors are 14-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.
HOFF HEATING UP
Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal and assist in the two games in Colorado and has points in three straight. The Toronto native has 13 points (4g-9a) on the season.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Calgary fell 4-3 in Palm Desert last night. Jonathan Aspirot opened the scoring, but Calgary's power play went 0/7 in the loss. Oscar Dansk got the start and stopped 31 of 35 shots. Emilio Pettersen has seven points (2g-5a) in three games against the Condors this season.
UP NEXT
The Condors wrap the week in Ontario at 3 p.m. tomorrow. Catch the game on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV.com
