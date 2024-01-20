Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 5-2

Syracuse, NY. - It was the final game of the weekend for the Utica Comets who were looking to get back into the win column after losing the previous night at home. The team headed to the road to take on their most fierce division rival, the Syracuse Crunch with teams jockeying for position within the North Division of the Eastern Conference. At puck drop, the teams were separated by eleven points in the standings and the Comets were keen on cutting into the Crunch's advantage. Despite scoring the first goal of the contest, Utica couldn't hold the lead and were defeated by a 5-2 score.

During the first period, the Comets leading goal scorer, Graeme Clarke, drove down the right wing side and dragged the puck to the middle of the ice before slicing it blocker side and into the Syracuse net pass Matt Tomkins at 16:35 for his 15th goal of the season. The goal was unassisted and it was the only tally of the first period putting the Comets up, 1-0 through twenty minutes of action.

In the second period, the Crunch overcame the Comets lead after scoring four goals. The first came just thirty seconds in after a shot by Jack Thomson found a way passed Akira Schmid tying the game at 1-1. Later, Tristan Allard struck at 3:12 followed by another Syracuse goal on the powerplay by Mitchell Chafee who shot from inside the right circle snuck into the Comets net at 3:12. With the Comet down 3-1, they allowed a late goal with two seconds left in the period after Sean Day scored through traffic at 19:57. With the second period over, the Comets skated away down by three goals in a 4-1 game.

Syracuse kept scoring during the third period as Jack Finley fired a shot over the blocker of Schmid at 4:36 to put Utica down, 5-1. Brian Halonen launched a powerplay goal to give the Comets life after his shot from the left wing side beat Matt Tomkins at 16:53. It was his sixth goal of the season and it was assisted by Robbie Russo and Daniil Misyul. The team skated away without being able to mount a comeback.

The Comets are back in action on the road when they head to Laval to play the Rocket on Wednesday and then another game against the Americans at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday, January 26 at 7:05 PM. The next home game for Utica will take place on Saturday, January 27th against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.

