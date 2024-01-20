Back at It in Bakersfield

Back at it in Bakersfield.

The Wranglers continue their seven-game road trip with a stop in Bakersfield to face Condors on Saturday night.

Calgary dropped their second straight game on Friday night after falling 4-3 to the Firebirds in Coachella Valley and are looking to right the ship against the Condors on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Puck drop: 8pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan. 26, 2024 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Jan. 27, 2024 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Condors took the two points against the Wranglers in their previous meeting back on Dec.20 in Bakersfield, however, Calgary has the edge in the season series with two wins against the Condors previously.

Calgary skates into Saturday sitting second in the Pacific Division standings - one point back of Tucson for top spot - with a 22-11-3-0 record and 47 points.

Bakersfield sits eighth in the division with a 16-11-1-2 record and 35 points, but are 7-1-1-1 in their last 10 games heading into tonight's tilt.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Jonathan Aspirot

Keep your eye on Jonathan Aspirot tonight.

The Wranglers' blueliner had a strong outing in his last game, scoring the opening goal on Friday night against the Firebirds.

Aspirot has points in all three games he's played against the Condors this season, with a goal and two assists.

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato was recalled by the Flames on Jan.20.

Walker Duehr picked up an assist in his first game with the Wranglers this season on Jan.19

Adam Klapka was recalled by the Flames on Jan.18.

(F) Mark Duarte was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL.)

Oliver Kylington played his second game with the Wranglers on Friday night against the Firebirds.

Dustin Wolf (16-5-1-4) was recalled to the Flames on Jan.16.

(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City.

