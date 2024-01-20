Silver Knights Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back, 3-2, Against Roadrunners
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the second game of their series against the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Tucson Arena. Daniel D'Amato tallied both of Henderson's goals, his first multi-goal game of his AHL career.
D'Amato opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 8:08 in the first period. Gage Quinney stole the puck from Tucson and skated it up the ice shorthanded. He passed the puck to an undefended D'Amato, who put the Knights up 1-0.
The Roadrunners tied the game seven minutes later with a power-play goal from Poganski.
Tucson took their first lead of the game with a goal in the final minute of the second period. They then made it a 3-2 game with a goal less than a minute into the third.
D'Amato, assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Layton Ahac, brought Henderson back within one with his second goal of the night midway through the third.
Goaltender Jesper Vikman made 31 saves on 34 shots for a .911 save percentage on the evening.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Wednesday, January 24 for a home game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024
- Roadrunners Beat Henderson 3-2 to Win 24th - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against The San Diego Gulls - Abbotsford Canucks
- Four Unanswered Goals Propel Firebirds Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Lose, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Storm Back to Defeat San Jose 6-5 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back, 3-2, Against Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Manitoba Edged by Rapids Griffins - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Score Four Goals in Third Period to Sweep Manitoba with 4-3 Comeback Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Falls to Quebec - Belleville Senators
- Kaiser Scores First Pro Goal, Power Play Strikes Twice, & Hogs Tame Wild 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Three-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 4-1 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Cleveland Drops 4-3 Battle Against Lehigh Valley - Cleveland Monsters
- Comeback Phantoms Rally Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Lose Bout with Bears, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears, Stevenson Blank Penguins 1-0 - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Earn Seventh Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders, 3-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Take Down T-Birds for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sweep Stars, Hand Texas Fifth Straight Loss - Texas Stars
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dylan Garand Makes 34 Saves as Wolf Pack Blank Islanders 3-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Unable to Keep Pace with Amerks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Three-Game Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: January 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Polin Reassigned by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rasmus Asplund Returns to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign, CBS Los Angeles Announce Broadcast Partnership - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Flames Recall Matt Coronato - Calgary Wranglers
- Back at It in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with 'Battle of Connecticut' vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Host Autism Awareness Game vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Recall Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #38: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Hartford to Kick off Second Half - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Come Up Short in CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Firebirds Hold off Wranglers for 4-3 Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Takes Series Opener with Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back, 3-2, Against Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: January 20, 2024
- Hickey, Papirny Shine In Silver Knights' 4-2 Victory Over Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: January 19, 2024
- Henderson Silver Knights & G League Ignite Announce 'Hockey and Hoops Reading Challenge' in Partnership with Spead the Word Nevada