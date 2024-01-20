Silver Knights Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back, 3-2, Against Roadrunners

The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the second game of their series against the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Tucson Arena. Daniel D'Amato tallied both of Henderson's goals, his first multi-goal game of his AHL career.

D'Amato opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 8:08 in the first period. Gage Quinney stole the puck from Tucson and skated it up the ice shorthanded. He passed the puck to an undefended D'Amato, who put the Knights up 1-0.

The Roadrunners tied the game seven minutes later with a power-play goal from Poganski.

Tucson took their first lead of the game with a goal in the final minute of the second period. They then made it a 3-2 game with a goal less than a minute into the third.

D'Amato, assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Layton Ahac, brought Henderson back within one with his second goal of the night midway through the third.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman made 31 saves on 34 shots for a .911 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Wednesday, January 24 for a home game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

