Roadrunners Beat Henderson 3-2 to Win 24th

January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Milos Kelemen, Austin Poganski and Justin Kirkland on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners' Milos Kelemen, Austin Poganski and Justin Kirkland on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 on Saturday night to cause the second dealer's choice of the season series between the two teams as the Roadrunners improved to 24-12-1-1 on the year.

It was Beach Night at the Tucson Arena on Saturday night and the Tucson Roadrunners found themselves enjoying their toes in the sand and a power-play opportunity early in the first period. The Margaritaville-like relaxation would come to an end though as the Henderson Silver Knights would score a shorthanded goal and take the 1-0 lead. The second power-play of the evening for Tucson would end in a better result as Austin Poganski would find the back of the net and knot things up at one apiece. Poganski has been on fire, scoring in three consecutive games for the Roadrunners. Poganski was assisted by Victor Soderstrom and Justin Kirkland on the play.

The second period was quiet for both teams through the first 19 minutes and change. Henderson outshot Tucson 10-5 in the frame and the Tucson penalty-kill unit was successful on two Silver Knights power-play chances. In the final 45 seconds of the period Max Szuber found himself on a breakaway and buried the puck off of a Henderson defender's stick. Szuber, who picked up his fourth goal of the season, was assisted by Ryan McGregor and Curtis Douglas on the play. Tucson would take their first lead of the night into the final frame.

Milos Kelemen, who has spent time back and forth between Tucson and Scottsdale/Tempe (with Coyotes) this year, would start the third period how the Roadrunners ended the second - with a goal. Kelemen has now scored a goal in four consecutive games for the Roadrunners and has increased his goal total on the year to eight. Aku Raty would get the assist on the Kelemen goal, which gave Tucson a 3-1 lead. Henderson added a goal at the 12:54 mark to make things interesting for the final seven minutes of the game. Tucson held off the Silver Knights and maintain first place in the Pacific Division.

Tucson returns home on Friday and Saturday January 27-28th for a series with the Ontario Reign.

"It was the end of a long stretch for both teams, but we managed the puck and have Matt Villalta behind us; which gives us a lot of confidence. Everybody buys in and plays the right way," said Forward Justin Kirkland after Tucson's 3-2 win no Saturday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.