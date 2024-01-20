Game #38: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Game #38: Tucson Roadrunners (23-12-1-1) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (19-17-1-3)

Time: Saturday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #93 Phillip Kasko

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #54 Anthony Caruso

The Tucson Roadrunners close out their four-game week and fourth game of their six-game homestand with a game-two matchup against the Henderson Silver Knights. Tucson fell 4-2 on Friday to the Silver Knights despite outshooting them 43-27 with an 18-6 shot total in the final period. The Roadrunners are 1-2-1-0 against Henderson and will look to even up the series in regulation play and keep their first-place spot in the Pacific Division.

Three things:

On Friday, the Roadrunners came back from a 2-0 deficit in the second period in the loss. The comeback marked the sixth time this season the Roadrunners have rallied from a multiple-goal deficit. The comeback also marked the second-straight game against Henderson this season that Roadrunners have come back from a 2-0 deficit.

The Roadrunners outshot the Silver Knights 43-27 marking the 21st time in 37 games that they have outshot the opposition. In addition to matching their season-high shot total in a period with 18 in the third against Henderson, the Roadrunners have outshot their opponent by over 10 in six of their last 10 games; with four of those in which Tucson has allowed less than 30 shots. Overall, despite Friday's loss, the Roadrunners are 16-4-1-0 this season when outshooting the opponent and 7-2-0-0 at home.

Forwards Milos Keleman and Austin Poganski are both now riding score streaks with Keleman at three (2 goals, 1 assist) and Poganski at two (2 goals, 2 assists). The two have combined for seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in the last three games, contributing to six of Tucson's last nine goals.

What's the word?

"That's what it's all about; there's ups and downs in a game and season, to be able to manage not too high, not too low. That's important in a long season in a grind."

Tucson forward Cameron Hebig on bouncing back after Friday's loss.

Number to Know:

8-The number of shots defenseman Peter DiLiberatore had against his former team on Friday. His eight shots are the most in a single game by a Roadrunners defenseman this season. That number also ties season highs of Dylan Guenther and Jan Jenik for second on the team. Josh Doan continues to have the most shots in a single game with nine in which he did against the San Jose Barracuda on December 1.

Latest Transactions:

None

On The Headset:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

