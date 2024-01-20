Morning Skate Report: January 20, 2024

TUCSON, A.Z. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners for the second game of their back-to-back. Henderson will look to extend their winning streak to three after Friday's 4-2 win. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Defenseman Lukas Cormier tallied a goal and an assist in the Knights' 4-2 win over the Roadrunners. He now stands eighth on the team in points with 17 (3G, 14A) and first among defenseman. Cormier has five points (2G, 3A) in the team's last five games and is currently on a three-game point streak. He also notched his first NHL point in his NHL debut on January 6 against the New York Islanders.

Defenseman Brandon Hickey, who filled in at forward in Friday's matchup, also recorded a two-point night (1G, 1A). It marked his first multi-point game in the AHL as well as his first goal this season.

Goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 41 of 43 shots against, a single-game high for him this season. His diving glove save and goal-line scramble prevented Tucson from scoring on two crucial power plays, earning him his third win of the season.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Milos Kelemen scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's game against the Silver Knights, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A). His 16 points (7G, 9A) stand eighth on the Roadrunners. Kelemen is now in his second year in the AHL, both with Tucson. He finished the 2022-23 season with 30 points (14G, 16A) in 59 games.

Defenseman Victor Soderstrom earned his 20th point of the season on Kelemen's goal against Henderson. His 20 points (8G, 12A) stand fourth-best on the team and first among all Tucson defensemen. Friday's assist marked his first point in four games, having been held scoreless in the Roadrunners' series against the Abbotsford Canucks and Iowa Wild.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta remains Tucson's only qualified goalie. He has played in 28 of Tucson's 36 games, averaging 2.49 goals against with a .916 save percentage. Villalta holds an 18-9-1 record on the season and has won three straight starts. Backup goaltender Dylan Wells, who has played six games for the Roadrunners this season, started in net on Friday evening. He is averaging 2.69 goals against with a .904 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

Mason Primeau is day to day

