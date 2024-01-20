Cleveland Drops 4-3 Battle Against Lehigh Valley

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-11-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce grabbed the lone goal of the first period on the man advantage at 18:45 off feeds from Carson Meyer and David Jiricek putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Gaunce added his second tally of the night at 2:17 of the middle frame with helpers from Samuel Knazko and Jiricek. Lehigh Valley responded with goals from Rhett Gardner at 4:27 and Ronnie Attard at 8:58, but Meyer put home a power-play marker at 10:14 assisted by Gaunce and Jiricek sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 3-2. The Phantoms took control of the third period after goals from Olle Lycksell at 5:41 and Emil Andrae on the power play at 12:54 bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Felix Sandstrom stopped 33 shots for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 - - 3 LV 0 2 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 2/8 6/7 19 min / 8 inf LV 26 1/7 6/8 21 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 22 4 18-6-1 LV Sandstrom W 33 3 7-4-2 Cleveland Record: 24-11-1-1, 1st North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 17-15-5-1, 7th Atlantic Division

