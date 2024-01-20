Cleveland Drops 4-3 Battle Against Lehigh Valley
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-11-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Brendan Gaunce grabbed the lone goal of the first period on the man advantage at 18:45 off feeds from Carson Meyer and David Jiricek putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Gaunce added his second tally of the night at 2:17 of the middle frame with helpers from Samuel Knazko and Jiricek. Lehigh Valley responded with goals from Rhett Gardner at 4:27 and Ronnie Attard at 8:58, but Meyer put home a power-play marker at 10:14 assisted by Gaunce and Jiricek sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 3-2. The Phantoms took control of the third period after goals from Olle Lycksell at 5:41 and Emil Andrae on the power play at 12:54 bringing the final score to 4-3.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Felix Sandstrom stopped 33 shots for the win.
The Monsters welcome the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, January 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 - - 3 LV 0 2 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 2/8 6/7 19 min / 8 inf LV 26 1/7 6/8 21 min / 9 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 22 4 18-6-1 LV Sandstrom W 33 3 7-4-2 Cleveland Record: 24-11-1-1, 1st North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 17-15-5-1, 7th Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024
- Belleville Falls to Quebec - Belleville Senators
- Kaiser Scores First Pro Goal, Power Play Strikes Twice, & Hogs Tame Wild 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Three-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 4-1 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Cleveland Drops 4-3 Battle Against Lehigh Valley - Cleveland Monsters
- Comeback Phantoms Rally Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Lose Bout with Bears, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears, Stevenson Blank Penguins 1-0 - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Earn Seventh Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders, 3-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Take Down T-Birds for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sweep Stars, Hand Texas Fifth Straight Loss - Texas Stars
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dylan Garand Makes 34 Saves as Wolf Pack Blank Islanders 3-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Unable to Keep Pace with Amerks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Three-Game Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: January 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Polin Reassigned by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rasmus Asplund Returns to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign, CBS Los Angeles Announce Broadcast Partnership - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Flames Recall Matt Coronato - Calgary Wranglers
- Back at It in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with 'Battle of Connecticut' vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Host Autism Awareness Game vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Recall Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #38: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Hartford to Kick off Second Half - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Come Up Short in CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Firebirds Hold off Wranglers for 4-3 Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Takes Series Opener with Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Drops 4-3 Battle Against Lehigh Valley
- Monsters' Homestand Begins With 4-2 Win Over Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman David Jiricek to Monsters
- 10-Game Homestand Commences Tomorrow Night as First Place Monsters Host Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Brendan Gaunce to Monsters